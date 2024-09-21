PHOTOS: Inside explosive, disappointed Memorial Stadium in Huskers' OT loss

Nebraska football lost to Illinois in overtime, 31-24, on Friday night in Lincoln.
Below is a collection of the best action shots from inside an explosive, yet disappointed atmosphere under the lights at Memorial Stadium.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska
Postgame Presser Videos: Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule and more
Watch all of the Huskers' postgame press conference videos for FREE on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe today for even more daily content on all things Nebraska.