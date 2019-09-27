PHOTOS: "Go Big" Facility Project Presentation
University of Nebraska officials announced plans for a new $155 million football facility which will be approximately 350,000 square feet in size during a presentation held outside Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon.
Take an inside look at the scenes from the "Go Big" football facility project presentation in HuskerOnline.com's exclusive photo gallery below.
Coming Soon.#TheGoodLife x #GoBig pic.twitter.com/IwtypWmkBl— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 27, 2019