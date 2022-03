Nebraska hosted its first Pro Day in two years at the Hawks Championship Center on March 22 where 10 Huskers competed in front of 28 NFL scouts: LB JoJo Domann, WR Levi Falck, OL Cameron Jurgens, DL Ben Stille, WR Samori Toure, TE Austin Allen, DB Marquel Dismuke, DB Cam Taylor-Britt, DB Deontai Williams and DL Damion Daniels.

Below is a gallery of the day including pictures of the players, current and former, and coaches.