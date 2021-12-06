Nebraska OLB Pheldarius Payne enters transfer portal

Outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne has decided to leave Nebraska and has placed his name into the transfer to portal.

The one-time North Carolina State verbal pledge came to Lincoln via Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna C.C. where he helped Lackawanna advance to the 2019 National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship Game and finish with a No. 2 national ranking.

Payne signed with Huskers in their Class of 2020 and has been a reserve linebacker for the Blackshirts, seeing spot duty in several games.

In the 2020 COVID-affected season, Payne finished with 21 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and a couple of pass-breakups.

In the just-completed 2021 season, Payne played in each of the first 10 season before an injury kept him out of the final two games. He recorded 19 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

With Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson returning as outside linebacker starters for NU on defense, Payne was bound to see his playing time limited going forward.