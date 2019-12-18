Nebraska added another big piece to its defensive line with the addition of Pheldarius Payne on signing day. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive end out of Scranton (Penn.) Lackawanna C.C. announced he was signing with the Huskers on Wednesday. Payne picked the Big Red over finalists N.C. State, FIU, Liberty as well as interest from Penn State among others. He becomes the 24th known commitment in the 2020 class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Payne means for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska had to address a lot of needs up front on its defensive line in this 2020 class since they graduate five seniors, including all three starters. Part of that plan was to sign at least one JUCO defensive end and that player was Pheldarius Payne. 2. Payne came onto the Huskers' radar over the last month or so and even though he had been committed to N.C. State since last summer the coaching staff went all in to get him. They were able to get Payne and his family on campus for an official visit then head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti later sealed the deal after an in-home visit. 3. Payne doesn't quite fit the mold of what Nebraska fans had become accustomed to in terms of his physical size, but he's exactly what Tuioti was looking for at left end as far as his quickness and physical play. Tuioti likes taller, heavier players at the right end spot.

4. On film, it's hard to believe Payne is 270-pounds. He moves more like a 240-pound linebacker. He's extremely quick off the ball and really adds a pass rushing element to the defensive end position that the Huskers don't currently have. 5. In addition to having a quick first step, Payne has quick, violent hands. He's a load for offensive tackles to block with his quickness and hands. 6. Payne runs very well for a defensive lineman. The Huskers wanted to upgrade their overall athleticism on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the front seven and Payne certainly helps in that regard. 7. The talented defender has played at a high level for one of the better JUCO programs in the country. Payne helped lead Lackawanna to an appearance in the NJCAA National Championship game. While they came up short of winning it all, Payne showed very well in the game and should be able to come in and provide immediate time up front in NU's defensive line rotation. He's a 3-for-2 transfer that will be on campus in May. His addition means NU will likely need to focus on only adding one more defensive end in the 2020 class.

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 5 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 3 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 3 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 4- Defensive back 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

