Phalen Sanford = not a technology guy.

The walk-on safety, who is entering his fifth year with the Nebraska football program and sixth year of college, hails from Benkelman, Nebraska.

It’s a town that had a population of 812 people by the time Sanford graduated in 2018 from Dundy County-Stratton – a high school that had, during his senior year, 76 students as the official enrollment number used for football classification. He was an 8-man football star there before moving onto Hastings College, where he played football and was a track & field standout at a school that had a touch under 1,000 undergraduate students when he was a freshman.

We can probably assume he would have said he’s not much of a social media guy, either. His Instagram posts are pretty scarce, and his Twitter feed isn’t exactly active (he’s only tweeted seven times in the last 365 days).

That’s a bit of the background on the guy who dropped the funniest line of Tuesday morning’s press conference interviews – one that pretty much encapsulates his head down, tunnel vision approach as being part of this Husker program.

