PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Purdue

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Purdue, courtesy of PFF.

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez - Jr. 62 36 6 69.1

HOL take: Three of Adrian Martinez's four interceptions on Saturday came while he was under pressure. Purdue only brought more than four on five of his 33 dropbacks - which continues to be a trend on obvious passing downs vs. Martinez. NU averaged 7.9 yards in distance on third downs, despite averaging 9.3 yards on 30 first down snaps vs. Purdue. It's really one of the most bizarre stats I've ever seen. Martinez had three scrambles for 13 yards on pass plays, and three designed runs for 11 yards. Nine of Martinez's 29 passing attempts where throws that traveled 20+ yards.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Rahmir Johnson - RFr. 51 14 22 67.2 Jaquez Yant - Fr. 12 3 6 66.9

HOL take: Nebraska's backs had just three runs of 10+ yards, with Jaquez Yant having two of them on the same drive - runs of 33 and 18 yards. NU got 112 yards from Yant and Rahmir Johnson on 19 carries. There was just one pass thrown to a running back all day, and it was a late check down that went for 12 yards to Johnson.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Zavier Betts - Fr. 45 2 1 0 58.4 Samori Toure - Sr. 42 6 2 1 66.3 Levi Falck - Sr. 30 1 1 0 66.5 Omar Manning - Jr. 26 7 4 1 83.1 Alante Brown - Fr. 9 1 1 0 71.1 Oliver Martin - Jr. 8 1 1 0 83.5

HOL take: Zavier Betts led Nebraska in total wide receiver snaps played, but had just two targets his way the entire game. Omar Manning, Oliver Martin and Alante Brown were three of NU's four highest-graded out players overall. Manning played one of his better all-around games on Saturday for NU. It makes you wonder if Martin is still not 100 percent from his early-season knee injury. I was surprised to see such a low snap count from him.

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 43 5 3 69.4 74.0 Travis Vokolek - Jr. 40 1 0 65.9 52.8 Chancellor Brewington - Jr. 2 0 0 60.0 57.3

HOL take: Tight end Austin Allen had Nebraska's best run-blocking grade of the day, and he was the third-highest graded out player on offense. On the season, Allen is far and away Nebraska's highest-graded out player at 89.2. Allen had three catches on five targets for 28 yards vs. Purdue.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Matt Sichterman - Jr. 62 2 hurries 1 penalty 69.1 57.8 67.4 Nouri Nouili - So. 62 61.3 85.8 65.8 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 62 6 hurries 1 sack 69.3 48.3 64.9 Cam Jurgens - So. 62 1 penalty 60.5 59.3 61.2 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 62 4 hurries 1 penalty 66.0 33.6 52.2 Brant Banks - RFr. 2 60.0 59.0 58.9