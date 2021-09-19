PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Oklahoma

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Oklahoma, courtesy of PFF.

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez 63 36 6 78.0

HOL take: Adrian Martinez had six QB scramble runs for 43 yards and four gap runs for 20 yards. Credit Oklahoma here. They went all-in on spying Martinez and not letting him break a big one. His long run of the day was just 10 yards. On throws that traveled over 20 yards, Martinez was 3-of-6 for 114 yards. He was a perfect 16-of-16 on throws that traveled under 20 yards. When kept clean in the pocked Martinez was 15-of-17 and scored a passing grade of 92.9 on those plays. Martinez was pressured 18 times on 36 dropbacks and was just 4-of-8 on those 18 dropbacks where OU pressured him. Martinez was 9-of-11 for 172 yards on play-action throws and scored 91.9 on those plays.



RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Rahmir Johnson - RFr. 45 11 20 65.1 Gabe Ervin Jr. - Fr. 15 9 5 61.9 Sevion Morrison - Fr. 3 1 2 58.2

HOL take: Nebraska got just 61 yards on 21 carries from their three tailbacks. The long run of the day was just 13 yards from Gabe Ervin Jr., who later left the game with a knee injury. Rahmir Johnson got the start based on his week of practice and averaged 3.8 per carry. He also caught three passes on three targets for 48 yards. Johnson also did not allow a single QB pressure in pass protection.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Samori Toure - Sr. 42 4 3 0 62.6 Wyatt Liewer - So. 36 0 0 0 56.3 Omar Manning - Jr. 33 2 2 0 69.1 Zavier Betts - Fr. 27 3 3 0 67.6 Levi Falck - Sr. 22 2 1 0 61.4

HOL take: Having Zavier Betts and Omar Manning in the offense changed the overall look on Saturday. They both made "difference maker" plays. The pair had 113 yards on five catches. OU did a good job of taking Samori Toure out of the game, as he was really a non-factor with just three catches for 27 yards on three targets.

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 45 7 6 57.7 75.1 Travis Volkolek - Jr. 39 1 1 49.2 53.8 Teddy Prochazka - Fr. 5 0 0 81.2 87.7 Chris Hickman - RFr. 2 0 0 58.4 59.2 Chancellor Brewington - Jr. 1 0 0 - 60.0

HOL take: Nebraska's tight ends made a big impact in this game. Austin Allen and Travis Volkolek had a combined seven catches on eight targets for 81 yards. I loved the wrinkle with putting Teddy Prochazka in as a blocking tight end on the left side next to Turner Corcoran. On five run plays, Prochazka was Nebraska's best overall run blocker of the day. You have to think his role is only going to increase. My guess is Oklahoma was completely caught off guard by this wrinkle.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Turner Corcoran - Fr. 63 6 hurries 1 sack 1 QB hit 1 penalty 59.5 0.0 34.2 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 63 3 hurries 1 penalty 58.0 45.8 50.4 Cam Jurgens - So. 63 3 hurries 2 penalties 73.4 27.7 63.2 Matt Sichterman - Jr. 63 2 hurries 1 sack 1 penalty 55.3 23.4 47.2 Trent Hixson - Jr. 45 1 hurry 1 penalty 58.3 65.2 55.5 Ethan Piper - RFr. 18 64.2 82.1 67.1