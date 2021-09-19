PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Oklahoma
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Oklahoma, courtesy of PFF.
QUARTERBACK
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass plays
|Run plays
|Overall grade
|
Adrian Martinez
|
63
|
36
|
6
|
78.0
HOL take: Adrian Martinez had six QB scramble runs for 43 yards and four gap runs for 20 yards. Credit Oklahoma here. They went all-in on spying Martinez and not letting him break a big one. His long run of the day was just 10 yards.
On throws that traveled over 20 yards, Martinez was 3-of-6 for 114 yards. He was a perfect 16-of-16 on throws that traveled under 20 yards. When kept clean in the pocked Martinez was 15-of-17 and scored a passing grade of 92.9 on those plays. Martinez was pressured 18 times on 36 dropbacks and was just 4-of-8 on those 18 dropbacks where OU pressured him.
Martinez was 9-of-11 for 172 yards on play-action throws and scored 91.9 on those plays.
RUNNING BACK
|Player
|Snaps
|Run plays
|Pass plays
|Overall grade
|
Rahmir Johnson - RFr.
|
45
|
11
|
20
|
65.1
|
Gabe Ervin Jr. - Fr.
|
15
|
9
|
5
|
61.9
|
Sevion Morrison - Fr.
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
58.2
HOL take: Nebraska got just 61 yards on 21 carries from their three tailbacks. The long run of the day was just 13 yards from Gabe Ervin Jr., who later left the game with a knee injury.
Rahmir Johnson got the start based on his week of practice and averaged 3.8 per carry. He also caught three passes on three targets for 48 yards. Johnson also did not allow a single QB pressure in pass protection.
WIDE RECEIVER
|Player
|Snaps
|Targets
|Catches
|Drops
|Overall grade
|
Samori Toure - Sr.
|
42
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
62.6
|
Wyatt Liewer - So.
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
56.3
|
Omar Manning - Jr.
|
33
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
69.1
|
Zavier Betts - Fr.
|
27
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
67.6
|
Levi Falck - Sr.
|
22
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
61.4
HOL take: Having Zavier Betts and Omar Manning in the offense changed the overall look on Saturday. They both made "difference maker" plays. The pair had 113 yards on five catches.
OU did a good job of taking Samori Toure out of the game, as he was really a non-factor with just three catches for 27 yards on three targets.
TIGHT END
|Player
|Snaps
|Targets
|Catches
|Run block grade
|Overall grade
|
Austin Allen - Jr.
|
45
|
7
|
6
|
57.7
|
75.1
|
Travis Volkolek - Jr.
|
39
|
1
|
1
|
49.2
|
53.8
|
Teddy Prochazka - Fr.
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
81.2
|
87.7
|
Chris Hickman - RFr.
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
58.4
|
59.2
|
Chancellor Brewington - Jr.
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
60.0
HOL take: Nebraska's tight ends made a big impact in this game. Austin Allen and Travis Volkolek had a combined seven catches on eight targets for 81 yards.
I loved the wrinkle with putting Teddy Prochazka in as a blocking tight end on the left side next to Turner Corcoran. On five run plays, Prochazka was Nebraska's best overall run blocker of the day. You have to think his role is only going to increase. My guess is Oklahoma was completely caught off guard by this wrinkle.
OFFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Pressures
|Run
|Pass
|Overall grade
|
Turner Corcoran - Fr.
|
63
|
6 hurries
1 sack
1 QB hit
1 penalty
|
59.5
|
0.0
|
34.2
|
Bryce Benhart - RFr.
|
63
|
3 hurries
1 penalty
|
58.0
|
45.8
|
50.4
|
Cam Jurgens - So.
|
63
|
3 hurries
2 penalties
|
73.4
|
27.7
|
63.2
|
Matt Sichterman - Jr.
|
63
|
2 hurries
1 sack
1 penalty
|
55.3
|
23.4
|
47.2
|
Trent Hixson - Jr.
|
45
|
1 hurry
1 penalty
|
58.3
|
65.2
|
55.5
|
Ethan Piper - RFr.
|
18
|
64.2
|
82.1
|
67.1
HOL take: Martinez was under pressure on 18 of his 36 dropbacks on Saturday. Oklahoma only brought more than four on six of his 36 dropbacks. The offensive line was also charged with six of the Huskers eight penalties, including four for 30 yards on the opening drive of the game.
Trent Hixson got the start over Ethan Piper, but Piper still saw a few series of action and graded out the highest in pass protection of any of the Huskers linemen.
Nebraska's offensive line was only in a "true pass set" 11 times on Saturday, meaning most of their other pass plays came from play action. In those 11 pass drops, Turner Corcoran allowed three QB hurries, a sack and a hit.
Oklahoma's defense had 31 total pressures, including eight from Jalen Redmond and seven from Nik Bonitto. The All-American Bonitto had two sacks, a QB hit and four hurries. He was as good as advertised.