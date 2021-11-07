PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Ohio State

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Ohio State, courtesy of PFF.

Wide receiver Samori Toure. (USA Today)

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Marrtinez - Jr. 66 41 9 66.8

HOL take: These were the best rushing numbers we have seen from Adrian Martinez since the Michigan State game. When you take out the sack yardage, he had 82 yards rushing on nine attempts. 45 of those yards came on designed runs and 37 of them were on scrambles. He had three runs of 10+ yards, which was the most since the season opener against Illinois. Six of his runs converted first downs, which also tied a season-high. Passing, Martinez was once again under pressure quite a bit. Ohio State only brought more than four on six of 40 dropbacks, but Martinez found himself under pressure on 18 of his 40 dropbacks, despite the fact NU was doing a lot of max protect, bootlegs and rollouts. Martinez was 2-of-5 on passes that traveled over 20 yards and 3-of-8 on throws that traveled between 10 and 20 yards.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Rahmir Johnson - RFr. 55 16 25 63.4 Markese Stepp - So. 8 0 8 58.8 Jaquez Yant - Fr. 3 0 1 59.0

HOL take: Rahmir Johnson played his third-highest snap count of the season at 55, only behind Michigan State (74) and Michigan (56). Johnson had a long run of 12 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry on 16 attempts. Three of his runs converted first downs.25 of his 62 yards came after first contact. He also had two catches for 10 yards on two targets. No other back had a carry or catch on Saturday. Sevion Morrison was also not available. Markese Stepp played his first snaps since the Northwestern game and has played just 77 snaps on the season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Samori Toure - Sr. 57 5 4 0 71.3 Omar Manning - Jr. 56 8 3 1 57.4 Levi Falck - Sr. 44 3 0 0 47.4 Zavier Betts - Fr. 26 4 2 1 55.9 Alante Brown - Fr. 5 0 0 0 56.3

HOL take: Samori Toure had his best game as a Husker with 150 yards, topping the 136 yards he had against Buffalo. Toure now has 716 yards receiving on the season on 33 catches, averaging 21.7 yards per reception. When you take out Toure NU's other wide receivers had just 41 yards receiving on five catches. There were 15 targets for this group. Toure was targeted five times.

Quarterback Adrian martinez. (Getty Images)

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 41 2 2 83.4 73.7 Travis Vokolek - Jr. 31 4 3 80.5 78.6 Chancellor Brewington - Jr. 4 0 0 59.8 57.7

HOL take: Travis Vokolek had his best run-blocking grade of the season, while Austin Allen had his second-best. Allen and Vokolek finished with a combined five catches on six targets for 47 yards. Allen had a 26-yard catch to lead the way.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Cam Jurgens - So. 66 1 hurry 61.4 73.2 65.2 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 66 1 sack 3 hurries 69.6 40.8 62.8 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 66 2 sacks 1 QB hit 2 hurries 72.8 27.6 59.1 Nouri Nouili - So. 66 3 hurries 62.8 26.0 57.0 Matt Sichertman - Jr. 66 - 48.6 73.4 55.0