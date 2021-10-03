PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Northwestern
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Northwestern, courtesy of PFF.
QUARTERBACK
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass plays
|Run plays
|Overall grade
|
Adrian Martinez - Jr.
|
48
|
18
|
9
|
74.0
|
Logan Smothers - Fr.
|
16
|
3
|
3
|
78.0
|
Matt Masker - So.
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
66.2
HOL take: Adrian Martinez had nine designed runs go four 53 yards and three touchdowns. He had no QB scramble runs and two runs of 10+ yards.
Northwestern blitzed Martinez on five of 17 dropbacks, as Martinez was under pressure just four times the entire game. He was 3-of-6 on passes traveling 20_+ yards and 8-of-9 on everything else.
Logan Smothers had two designed runs go for 22 yards and one scramble run that went for 9 yards.
There were zero QB hits or sacks on Nebraska's quarterbacks on dropbacks.
RUNNING BACK
|Player
|Snaps
|Run plays
|Pass plays
|Overall grade
|
Rahmir Johnson - RFr.
|
31
|
11
|
5
|
71.3
|
Jaquez Yant - Fr.
|
25
|
12
|
4
|
75.9
|
Sevion Morrison - Fr.
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
74.8
|
Markese Stepp - So.
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
67.3
|
Zach Weinmaster - RFr.
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
64.6
|
Cooper Jewett - Fr.
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
55.9
HOL take: Jaquez Yant averaged 10.5 yards per carry and 6.92 yards after contact on 14 carries. His 64-yard run was by far the longest by an NU back this season. The previous long was 21 yards. 90 of Yant's 137 yards came after contact.
Rahmir Johnson had 11 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns. 19 of his yards came after contact. He also scored an 82.1 grade as a run blocker for the lead blocking he did on a few of Martinez's runs.
WIDE RECEIVER
|Player
|Snaps
|Targets
|Catches
|Drops
|Overall grade
|
Oliver Martin - Jr.
|
33
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
65.3
|
Omar Manning - Jr.
|
31
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
63.7
|
Samori Toure - Sr.
|
30
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
74.2
|
Levi Falck - Sr.
|
30
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
63.6
|
Alante Brown - Fr.
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
55.4
|
Zavier Betts - Fr.
|
20
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
66.4
|
Wyatt Liewer - So.
|
14
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
59.3
|
Will Nixon - Fr.
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
57.7
|
Brody Belt - So.
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
67.3
HOL take: Saturday really showed us what this group can do, and the different big-play options they had.
Zavier Betts had an 83-yard run, Samori Toure had a 70-yard catch and Omar Manning a 28-yard reception.
Oliver Martin saw his first snaps since Illinois and had one catch. Levi Falck continues to be a steady role player as well, with two catches for 25 yards, including one that went for 18 yards.
Toure had his third 100-yard receiving game of the season. He now had 481 yards receiving through six games.
TIGHT END
|Player
|Snaps
|Targets
|Catches
|Run block grade
|Overall grade
|
Austin Allen - Sr.
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
85.9
|
78.6
|
Travis Vokolek - Sr.
|
29
|
1
|
1
|
69.4
|
64.9
|
Nate Boerkircher - Fr.
|
17
|
1
|
1
|
77.2
|
66.2
|
Chancellor Brewington - Jr.
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
58.9
|
56.3
|
Chris Hickman - RFr.
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
56.4
|
56.4
HOL take: Austin Allen did not have any catches, but he had one of his best overall games ever at NU as a run blocker on the edge with a mark of 85.9. All of the top three tight ends scored well in run blocking. Allen was NU's highest-graded overall offensive player.
OFFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Pressures
|Run
|Pass
|Overall grade
|
Cam Jurgens - So.
|
76
|
63.8
|
79.9
|
67.7
|
Teddy Prochazka - Fr.
|
64
|
2 hurries
|
70.8
|
56.2
|
71.2
|
Matt Sichterman - Jr.
|
64
|
66.0
|
81.5
|
68.0
|
Turner Corcoran - Fr.
|
48
|
1 hurry
|
55.9
|
59.7
|
57.0
|
Nouri Nouili - So.
|
48
|
62.4
|
80.7
|
64.7
|
Bryce Benhart - RFr.
|
28
|
1 penalty
|
65.3
|
73.7
|
59.7
|
Ethan Piper - RFr.
|
22
|
62.4
|
75.0
|
63.6
|
Broc Bando - Jr.
|
12
|
64.3
|
71.2
|
65.1
|
Ezra Miller - RFr.
|
7
|
70.2
|
69.9
|
69.7
|
Henry Lutovsky - Fr.
|
6
|
59.4
|
67.3
|
59.8
|
Ian Boerkircher - So.
|
5
|
59.8
|
67.4
|
60.3
HOL take: What a night and day performance from Nebraska's offensive line. Just three total QB hurries and one penalty on the night.
For his first game out, Teddy Prochazka had the highest overall grade on the line at 71.2 and he led NU in overall run-blocking with a 70.8 grade.
After scoring a 12.0 pass-blocking grade at Michigan State last week, NU improved to a 78.0 this week. Their 75.3 run-blocking grade was the best mark overall of the Scott Frost era.