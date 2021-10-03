PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Northwestern

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Northwestern, courtesy of PFF.

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez - Jr. 48 18 9 74.0 Logan Smothers - Fr. 16 3 3 78.0 Matt Masker - So. 12 3 3 66.2

HOL take: Adrian Martinez had nine designed runs go four 53 yards and three touchdowns. He had no QB scramble runs and two runs of 10+ yards. Northwestern blitzed Martinez on five of 17 dropbacks, as Martinez was under pressure just four times the entire game. He was 3-of-6 on passes traveling 20_+ yards and 8-of-9 on everything else. Logan Smothers had two designed runs go for 22 yards and one scramble run that went for 9 yards. There were zero QB hits or sacks on Nebraska's quarterbacks on dropbacks.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Rahmir Johnson - RFr. 31 11 5 71.3 Jaquez Yant - Fr. 25 12 4 75.9 Sevion Morrison - Fr. 9 5 0 74.8 Markese Stepp - So. 9 5 2 67.3 Zach Weinmaster - RFr. 2 1 1 64.6 Cooper Jewett - Fr. 2 1 0 55.9

HOL take: Jaquez Yant averaged 10.5 yards per carry and 6.92 yards after contact on 14 carries. His 64-yard run was by far the longest by an NU back this season. The previous long was 21 yards. 90 of Yant's 137 yards came after contact. Rahmir Johnson had 11 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns. 19 of his yards came after contact. He also scored an 82.1 grade as a run blocker for the lead blocking he did on a few of Martinez's runs.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Oliver Martin - Jr. 33 1 1 0 65.3 Omar Manning - Jr. 31 1 1 0 63.7 Samori Toure - Sr. 30 4 2 1 74.2 Levi Falck - Sr. 30 2 2 0 63.6 Alante Brown - Fr. 21 0 0 0 55.4 Zavier Betts - Fr. 20 3 2 0 66.4 Wyatt Liewer - So. 14 1 1 0 59.3 Will Nixon - Fr. 11 0 0 0 57.7 Brody Belt - So. 9 2 1 0 67.3

HOL take: Saturday really showed us what this group can do, and the different big-play options they had. Zavier Betts had an 83-yard run, Samori Toure had a 70-yard catch and Omar Manning a 28-yard reception. Oliver Martin saw his first snaps since Illinois and had one catch. Levi Falck continues to be a steady role player as well, with two catches for 25 yards, including one that went for 18 yards. Toure had his third 100-yard receiving game of the season. He now had 481 yards receiving through six games.

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Sr. 33 0 0 85.9 78.6 Travis Vokolek - Sr. 29 1 1 69.4 64.9 Nate Boerkircher - Fr. 17 1 1 77.2 66.2 Chancellor Brewington - Jr. 13 0 0 58.9 56.3 Chris Hickman - RFr. 12 0 0 56.4 56.4

HOL take: Austin Allen did not have any catches, but he had one of his best overall games ever at NU as a run blocker on the edge with a mark of 85.9. All of the top three tight ends scored well in run blocking. Allen was NU's highest-graded overall offensive player.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Cam Jurgens - So. 76 63.8 79.9 67.7 Teddy Prochazka - Fr. 64 2 hurries 70.8 56.2 71.2 Matt Sichterman - Jr. 64 66.0 81.5 68.0 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 48 1 hurry 55.9 59.7 57.0 Nouri Nouili - So. 48 62.4 80.7 64.7 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 28 1 penalty 65.3 73.7 59.7 Ethan Piper - RFr. 22 62.4 75.0 63.6 Broc Bando - Jr. 12 64.3 71.2 65.1 Ezra Miller - RFr. 7 70.2 69.9 69.7 Henry Lutovsky - Fr. 6 59.4 67.3 59.8 Ian Boerkircher - So. 5 59.8 67.4 60.3