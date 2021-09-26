PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Michigan State
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Michigan State, courtesy of PFF.
QUARTERBACK
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass plays
|Run plays
|Overall grade
|
Adrian Martinez - Jr.
|
79
|
44
|
7
|
72.3
|
Logan Smothers - Fr.
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
53.6
HOL take: Adrian Martinez had 10 designed runs for 63 yards and two scramble runs for 51 yards. He was responsible for three of NU's six runs of 10 yards or more. Martinez's runs converted seven of the Husker's 13 rushing first downs.
Martinez only threw two passes that went 20+ yards and they were both incomplete. He missed a couple of downfield reads, the one that jumps out is the first play of overtime.
Nebraska's quarterbacks were pressured on 25 of 44 total dropbacks. Michigan State only brought more than a four-man rush four times. Martinez was only "kept clean" on 19 of 44 dropbacks.
Martinez also had a fumble on a play where he held the ball for too long and the interception in overtime.
Logan Smothers stepped in for seven snaps in the first quarter when Martinez left the game with an injury. He was hampered on his drive by two false start penalties.
RUNNING BACK
|Player74
|Snaps
|Run plays
|Pass plays
|Overall grade
|
Rahmir Johnson - RFr.
|
74
|
23
|
37
|
63.1
|
Sevion Morrison - Fr.
|
8
|
3
|
4
|
66.0
|
Markese Stepp - So.
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
57.1
HOL take: Nebraska went with Rahmir Johnson for the second game in a row as their primary featured back. He had 19 carries for 76 yards and two runs of 10+ yards, with a long run of 18 yards.
Markese Stepp only saw one carry on four snaps, as we really haven't seen him at all since the Fordham game.
Sevion Morrison had one catch on two targets while Johnson had two receptions on two targets. The three catches went for a combined 25 yards.
WIDE RECEIVER
|Player
|Snaps
|Targets
|Catches
|Drops
|Overall grade
|
Omar Manning - Jr.
|
70
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
55.8
|
Samori Toure - Sr.
|
68
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
57.4
|
Levi Falck - Sr.
|
45
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
66.3
|
Zavier Betts - Fr.
|
24
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
75.8
|
Wyatt Liewer - So.
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
54.4
|
Brody Belt - So.
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
72.1
|
Alante Brown - Fr.
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
60.0
HOL take: Omar Manning led Nebraska's wide receivers in total snaps played for the first time. He has moved into the starting role over Wyatt Liewer, who saw just 17 snaps on Saturday.
Zavier Betts was poised to have a big game until he left with an unknown injury. He was the Huskers' highest-graded overall player on offense. Three of Betts' catches converted first downs.
Samori Toure continues to be contained after his big game vs. Buffalo. he had five catches that went for just 40 yards on seven total targets.
Brody Belt's 24-yard reception was the Huskers long on the day.
TIGHT END
|Player
|Snaps
|Targets
|Catches
|Run block grade
|Overall grade
|
Austin Allen - Jr.
|
60
|
6
|
4
|
49.6
|
58.3
|
Travis Vokolek - Jr.
|
46
|
3
|
2
|
52.3
|
68.4
|
Chancellor Brewington - Jr.
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
56.4
HOL take: Austin Allen had four catches for 28 yards and Travis Vokolek had two for 29 yards.
The tight ends converted four of NU's 13 first downs through the air.
OFFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Pressures
|Run
|Pass
|Overall grade
|
Cam Jurgens - So.
|
86
|
1 - penalty
|
58.3
|
84.1
|
61.2
|
Turner Corcoran - Fr.
|
86
|
2 - sacks
1 - QB hit
3 - hurries
|
57.5
|
33.1
|
51.5
|
Matt Sichtermann - Jr.
|
86
|
1 - sack
4 - hurries
1 - penalty
|
53.7
|
17.5
|
45.3
|
Trent Hixson - Jr.
|
86
|
1 - sack
4 - hurries
1 - penalty
|
42.5
|
33.3
|
40.6
|
Bryce Benhart - Fr.
|
86
|
3 - sacks
1 - QB hit
7 - hurries
1 - penalty
|
49.9
|
0.0
|
27.2
HOL take: Well where do we start here. Michigan State only brought more than a four-man rush four times and pressured Martinez on 25 of 44 dropbacks.
Michigan State left defensive end Jacob Panasiuk had 14 quarterback pressure plays and right defensive end Jeff Pietrowski had five. Their starting front four produced 28 total pressures, and PFF actually has them down for 11 sacks, which is more than the official stat book show.
The tackle play continues to be the biggest setback of the offense. Bryce Benhart scored a 0.0 in pass protection, as he allowed 12 total pressures, including three sacks.
The line also had four total penalties.
Cam Jurgens was the only Nebraska offensive lineman that did not allow a pressure on Saturday.