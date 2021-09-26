PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Michigan State

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Michigan State, courtesy of PFF.

HOL take: Adrian Martinez had 10 designed runs for 63 yards and two scramble runs for 51 yards. He was responsible for three of NU's six runs of 10 yards or more. Martinez's runs converted seven of the Husker's 13 rushing first downs.

Martinez only threw two passes that went 20+ yards and they were both incomplete. He missed a couple of downfield reads, the one that jumps out is the first play of overtime.

Nebraska's quarterbacks were pressured on 25 of 44 total dropbacks. Michigan State only brought more than a four-man rush four times. Martinez was only "kept clean" on 19 of 44 dropbacks.

Martinez also had a fumble on a play where he held the ball for too long and the interception in overtime.

Logan Smothers stepped in for seven snaps in the first quarter when Martinez left the game with an injury. He was hampered on his drive by two false start penalties.