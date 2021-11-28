PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Iowa

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Iowa, courtesy of PFF.

Wide receiver Omar Manning. (USA Today)

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Logan Smothers - Fr. 66 28 19 77.7

HOL take: Logan Smothers had 16 designed runs for 77 yards and three QB scrambles for 6 yards. He produced Nebraska's longest run of 24 yards on Friday, and six of his total 19 rushing attempts converted first downs. The 16 designed runs were the most for an NU quarterback by far all year, as the previous high was 10 for Adrian Martinez at Michigan State. In fact, Martinez had just 78 total designed runs and scrambles on the year. His high attempt for any game was 12 at MSU. It was the only time he had 10+ rushing attempts. This really puts in perspective how they tried to build Friday around Smothers's strengths. Throwing the football, Iowa only brought more than four on six of 27 dropbacks, and he was pressured on a total of 10 of his 27 dropbacks. Smothers was 2-of-3 on throws of 20+ yards for 68 yards and 4-of-5 on throws between 10 and 19 yards for 87 yards. On his one interception, PFF did not downgrade him on it, as the receiver ran the route off the wrong way. Smothers was credited with both of NU's turnovers, as he also had a fumble on an option play.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Brody Belt - So. 38 14 16 56.0 Jaquez Yant - Fr. 37 13 7 65.1 Marvin Scott - Fr. 2 2 0 57.8

HOL take: Nebraska's three running backs had just 17 carries for 65 yards (3.82 yards per carry) on Friday. The tailback was a non-factor in the second half, as they went nearly the entire fourth quarter without a carry. The Huskers had just 18 rushing yards on 16 attempts the entire second half. Brody Belt had the longest run of the day for a back at 10 yards, while Jaquez Yant's long was 8 yards. Yant converted four first downs and Belt had one. In the receiving game, Belt was charged with the Huskers only dropped pass on the day. NU's back had three catches for 15 yards. So the final stat line was 20 touches for 80 yards.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Levi Falck - Sr. 49 4 2 0 61.4 Omar Manning - Jr. 42 1 1 0 64.9 Samori Toure - Sr. 39 7 6 0 76.2 Zavier Betts - Fr. 25 1 1 0 54.0 Alante Brown - Fr. 7 0 0 0 56.9 Wyatt Liewer - So. 7 0 0 0 57.4

HOL take: Samori Toure was Smothers favorite target on Friday, has four of his six catches converted first downs. Toure's long catch on the day was 28 yards and he finished the season with 46 for 897 yards in 12 games. He's been by far the most productive offensive transfer the Huskers have brought in over the portal era. Omar Manning had the game's longest reception of 40 yards on his lone target. He finished the year with 26 catches for 380 yards.

Tight end Austin Allen. (USA Today)

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 51 2 2 65.3 70.6 Travis Vokolek - Jr. 31 1 1 60.3 65.6 Chancellor Brewington 2 0 0 60.0 60.0

HOL take: Austin Allen was targeted just two times but hauled in both for 55 yards. He finished with the all-time best tight end season in program history with 38 catches for 602 yards. He was targetted 48 times in the season. 27 of his 38 catches in 2021 converted first downs. His final season great on PFF is an 89.8, which leads the Big Ten. He also had the most receiving yards for all Big-Ten tight ends and should end up first or second-team All-Conference. It's between him and Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson. Travis Vokolek had just one catch on one target. In nine games he was targeted just 14 times and hauled in 11 balls for 127 yards. One would think his role is going to increase dramatically in 2022. Chancellor Brewington got his customary short-yardage goal-line snaps and made a bone-crushing block that does not really show on this grade out.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Nouri Nouili - So. 66 1 QB hit 69.6 76.4 70.9 Cam Jurgens - So. 66 1 QB hurry 1 QB hit 63.4 61.7 64.9 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 66 2 QB hurries 48.7 28.1 44.3 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 43 1 QB hit 55.2 66.8 59.1 Matt Sichterman - Jr. 41 - 55.4 77.7 57.1 Broc Bando - Jr. 35 2 QB hits 65.1 7.6 59.2 Ethan Piper - RFr. 13 - 60.0 67.0 55.7