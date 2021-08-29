PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Illinois

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Illinois, courtesy of PFF.

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez. (Getty)

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez - Jr. 74 47 6 57.0

HOL take: Quarterback Adrian Martinez led NU in rushing, but most of it came on broken plays. He had two zone and two gap runs for 15 yards, while he had eight scramble runs for 133 yards on broken pass plays. Nothing came easy for Martinez, who was pressured 17 times on 47 pass plays. Martinez did throw the ball 20+ yards seven times, finishing 3-of-7 for 101 yards on those plays. He was 0-of-4 on throws 10 to 20 yards on the left side.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Gabe Ervin - Fr. 47 12 25 59.8 Rahmir Johnson - RFr. 15 4 10 53.1 Markese Stepp - So. 12 3 3 61.1

HOL take: 19 carries for 54 yards from the running backs is not going to get it done in the Big Ten. The long run of the day from the running backs was just 11 yards. Both Markese Stepp (9.1) and Gabe Ervin (31.2) were not graded well in pass protection, which is why Rahmir Johnson came into the game late once the Huskers got down.

Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin. (Associated Press)

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Samori Toure - Sr. 60 4 3 0 63.9 Oliver Martin - Jr. 58 10 6 1 71.4 Wyatt Liewer - So. 45 6 2 0 54.0 Omar Manning - Jr. 32 2 2 0 64.8 Levi Falck - Sr. 11 0 0 0 54.9 Brody Belt - So. 3 0 0 0 59.3

HOL take: The biggest question I have is why did Zavier Betts not see one snap on Saturday? He played on special teams. Samori Toure, Oliver Martin and Wyatt Liewer got the start, while Omar Manning also worked in. 85.4 percent of Toure's snaps came in the slot. Martin had by far his biggest game as a Husker with six catches for 103 yards. Five of his six catches were converted for first downs. His 43-yard catch was the longest downfield throw Adrian Martinez has completed since 2019.

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 62 3 2 48.9 58.7 Chris Hickman - RFr. 25 3 0 58.4 53.3

HOL take: Just two tight ends played on Saturday. I think maybe the biggest surprise was Austin Allen didn't have his first catch until late in the second half. Junior Travis Volkolek did not travel to Champaign.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Bryce Benhart - RFr. 74 3 - hurries 64.8 64.0 65.9 Cam Jurgens - So. 74 1 - Penalty 46.7 84.7 51.5 Matt Sichterman - Jr. 74 1 - QB hit 1 - hurry 52.5 78.7 59.4 Ethan Piper - RFr. 69 2 - sacks 2 - hurries 46.3 47.4 49.5 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 60 1 - QB hit 3 - hurries 52.2 28.2 44.9 Brant Banks. - RFr. 14 1 - QB hit 2 - hurries 1 - Penalty 51.2 15.0 42.9 Broc Bando - Jr. 5 - 59.4 68.0 59.8