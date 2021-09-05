PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Fordham

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Fordham, courtesy of PFF.

Tight end Austin Allen. (Associated Press)

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez - Jr. 65 27 4 92.3 Logan Smothers - Fr. 29 9 2 81.1 Matt Masker - So. 1 0 0 -

HOL take: Quarterback Adrian Martinez was Nebraska's highest-graded overall offensive player on Saturday at 92.3. Martinez had three zone-read runs (22 yards) and two scramble runs (23 yards) on pass plays that went for 45 yards. Back-up Logan Smothers saw 29 snaps He had two zone-read (15 yards) runs and two scramble runs (14 yards) for 29 yards. Both Martinez and Smothers were charged with a fumble. They were the Huskers only two of the day. Martinez was 4-of-7 Saturday on throws that traveled 20+ yards for 116 yards. 30.4 percent of his throws were 20+ yards on Saturday. Martinez was blitzed just three times and under pressure only five times on 27 total dropbacks. Last week he was under pressure on 26 of 44 dropbacks. On nine dropbacks, Logan Smothers was blitzed twice and under pressure both times. He finished 4-of-7 for 50 yards



RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Markese Stepp - So. 27 18 6 59.3 Sevion Morrison - Fr. 23 9 10 60.2 Gabe Ervin Jr. - Fr. 17 6 7 53.9 Rahmir Johnson - RFr. 12 5 4 63.8 Marvin Scott III - Fr. 9 6 3 71.2 Jaquez Yant - Fr. 6 5 0 74.3 Cooper Jewett - Fr. 1 1 0 57.1

HOL take: Seven different running backs saw snaps on Saturday. Gabe Ervin Jr. got the start, but Markese Stepp and Sevion Morrison took more reps as the game moved on. 53 of Stepp's 101 yards came after contact. He had three of Nebraska's six runs that went for 10+ yards. The long run of the day also came from Stepp, which went for 19 yards. Marvin Scott III had the only other run from a back that went for 10+ yards on Saturday. 130 of the running back yardage came after contact. As a team, NU averaged 2.92 yards after contact.

Quarterback Logan Smothers (USA Today)

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Samori Toure - Sr. 55 11 8 1 77.8 Omar Manning - Jr. 42 3 3 0 65.7 Wyatt Liewer - So. 40 1 0 0 52.4 Zavier Betts - Fr. 35 3 1 1 54.3 Levi Falck - Sr. 30 1 1 0 54.8 Alante Brown - Fr. 28 2 1 0 62.6 Brody Belt - So. 18 1 0 0 53.7 Will Nixon - Fr. 9 0 0 0 56.6 Elliott Brown - Fr. 4 0 0 0 59.8 Ty Hahn - Fr. 3 0 0 0 60.1

HOL take: Six of Samori Toure's eight catches went for first downs. 48 of his 133 yards came after contact. Omar Manning remains perfect the year. He has now been targeted five times in two games and has made five catches for 80 yards. It was also good to see both Zavier Betts and Alante Brown get going after not seeing a snap this week.

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Austin Allen - Jr. 60 4 4 66.7 85.1 Chancellor Brewington - Jr 25 2 2 56.2 77.7 Nate Boerkircher - Fr. 20 0 0 54.1 51.9 Chris Hickman - Fr. 9 0 0 57.8 55.6 James Carnie - Fr. 1 - - A.J. Rollins - Fr. 1 - -

HOL take: Six different tight ends saw snaps on Saturday. Austin Allen was NU's second-highest graded player overall, while Chancellor Brewington came in at No. 5. The pair was targeted six times and hauled in six catches for 69 yards. James Carnie and A.J. Rollins also made their Husker debut on the final snap of the game. It's also very interesting to see Chris Hickman's snaps fall behind both Brewington and Nate Boerkircher.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Matt Sichterman - Jr. 75 64.1 83.1 66.9 Bryce Benhart - RFr. 75 61.1 69.6 64.3 Ethan Piper - RFr. 75 1 - hurry 57.6 76.5 60.3 Cameron Jurgens - So. 65 70.2 81.1 75.3 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 65 1 - hurry 55.4 69.8 59.2 Teddy Prochazka - Fr. 29 1 - hurry 54.6 34.8 52.6 Trent Hixson - Fr. 29 69.2 75.7 73.2 Ezra Miller - RFr. 19 65.8 71.6 67.6 Brant Banks - RFr. 19 1 - penalty 53.2 74.2 47.4 Nouredin Nouili - So. 19 58.9 74.2 60.3 Henry Lutovsky - Fr. 1 - Noah Stafursky - RFr. 1 - Riley Moses - RFr. 1 - Ian Boerkircher - So. 1 - Michael Lynn - RFr. 1 -