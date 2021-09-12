PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense vs. Buffalo

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's offense against Buffalo, courtesy of PFF.

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback grade out Player Snaps Pass plays Run plays Overall grade Adrian Martinez - Jr. 58 27 4 62.6 Logan Smothers - Fr. 6 1 1 85.9

HOL take: Adrian Martinez was under pressure on 14 of 24 pass dropbacks and Buffalo only brought more than four on five of those plays. The key stat of the game was he was 2-of-2 on his two throws over 20 yards, and both went for 68-yard touchdowns. Of Martinez's eight runs, four were scrambles on pass plays, while two were zone reads and two were gap runs. 91 of his 113 rushing yards were on scramble runs. His overall grade seems much lower than it should be considering the impact he had on this game. It was also great to see Logan Smother connect on the long pass late to Chris Hickman.

RUNNING BACK

Running back grade out Player Snaps Run plays Pass plays Overall grade Gabe Ervin Jr. - Fr. 25 10 13 69.4 Markese Stepp - So. 18 9 6 53.6 Sevion Morrison - Fr. 15 8 5 65.9 Rahmir Johnson - RFr. 6 4 1 52.1

HOL take: Nebraska continues to try to figure out it's running back room. Gabe Ervin produced three runs of 10+ yards on Saturday, which was the highlight. He also had a 21-yard run, which is the longest by an NU back all season. Of the 31 tailback runs, 11 were on zone reads and 20 came on inside gap plays. The running backs were targetted 3 times and had three catches for 6 yards.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wide receiver grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Drops Overall grade Samori Toure -Sr. 45 4 2 0 79.0 Levi Falck - Sr. 39 0 0 0 53.7 Wyatt Liewer - So. 33 0 0 0 52.1 Alante Brown - Fr. 21 0 0 0 55.3 Zavier Betts - Fr. 18 2 2 0 81.0 Brody Belt - So. 14 1 1 0 68.1 Will Nixon - Fr. 5 0 0 0 74.5

HOL take: There were just seven total wide receiver targets on the day for Nebraska, but Samori Toure, Zavier Betts and Brody Belt made the most of them. Betts had a long touchdown catch waived off after a penalty. You would like to see him on the field for more than 18 snaps. Toure had one of the best games we've seen from a NU wide-out in quite some time producing two 60+ yard touchdowns.

TIGHT END

Tight end grade out Player Snaps Targets Catches Run block grade Overall grade Chris Hickman - RFr. 41 4 3 61.9 69.6 Chancellor Brewington -Jr. 19 1 1 52.8 63.2 Nate Boerkircher - Fr. 9 1 1 80.2 80.2 Austin Allen - Jr. 4 1 1 73.5 89.3 A.J. Rollins - Fr. 3 0 0 59.9 60.1 James Carnie - Fr. 2 0 0 59.1 59.7

HOL take: The tight ends were targeted the same number as the wide receivers. Chris Hickman had a breakout type performance. Hopefully, this turns things on for the third-year freshman from Omaha. Nate Boerkircher showed he is a good blocker on the edge and had a nice catch. He was a pleasant surprise as well. Will NU get Austin Allen and Travis Volkolek back next week?

OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive line grade out Player Snaps Pressures Run Pass Overall grade Bryce Benhart - RFr. 58 4 - hurries 1 - penalty 63.8 17.5 53.3 Turner Corcoran - Fr. 57 4 - hurries 1 - penalty 49.7 25.8 39.1 Cameron Jurgens - So. 57 57.1 75.7 60.5 Ethan Piper - RFr. 54 3 - hurries 50.6 27.5 48.8 Matt Sichterman - Jr. 54 2 - hurries 57.5 29.6 55.1 Brant Banks - RFr. 11 53.0 67.3 53.7 Nouredin Nouili - So. 10 56.5 73.1 57.5 Teddy Prochazka - Fr. 8 50.5 73.1 52.4 Trent Hixson - Jr. 7 59.7 71.4 60.5 Ezra Miller - RFr. 6 59.9 66.6 60.5