PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Purdue
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Purdue, courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Ben Stille - Sr.
|
61
|
69.4
|
25.8
|
75.7
|
72.5
|
Ty Robinson - RFr.
|
44
|
57.5
|
69.7
|
58.0
|
57.6
|
Damion Daniels - Jr.
|
32
|
71.3
|
73.0
|
56.3
|
69.0
|
Casey Rogers - So.
|
30
|
68.5
|
69.7
|
65.3
|
70.5
|
Deontre Thomas - Sr.
|
27
|
70.4
|
74.0
|
61.1
|
69.6
|
Nash Hutmacher - Fr.
|
2
|
60.0
|
-
|
60.0
|
67.5
|
Jordon Riley - Jr.
|
2
|
60.0
|
-
|
60.0
|
61.0
HOL Take: Ben Stille's tackling grade took a big hit due to three missed tackles, but he made up for it by being far and away Nebraska's best pass rusher. Stille recorded seven total quarterback pressures against Purdue, including five hurries and two sacks. Casey Rogers was also disruptive in his 30 snaps, posting three QB hurries. In all, NU's defensive line combined for 12 of the team's 25 pressures in the loss.
|Player
|Snaps
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Nick Henrich - RFr.
|
87
|
79.8
|
86.3
|
54.2
|
77.1
|
Luke Reimer - So.
|
86
|
71.4
|
65.0
|
58.8
|
61.2
|
JoJo Domann - Sr.
|
82
|
72.3
|
77.1
|
58.5
|
65.2
|
Garrett Nelson - So.
|
79
|
68.4
|
61.0
|
66.2
|
67.5
|
Caleb Tannor - Jr.
|
57
|
45.0
|
75.4
|
58.6
|
59.2
|
Pheldarius Payne - Jr.
|
26
|
76.8
|
76.0
|
54.6
|
71.2
|
Chris Kolarevic - Jr.
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
61.9
HOL Take: Nick Henrich (14 tackles) and Luke Reimer (19) were all over the field on Saturday, and of those 33 combined tackles, 14 were charted as STOPs. The linebackers struggled a bit in coverage, giving up completions on 22 of their 23 total targets, including both of Purdue's touchdowns.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|Overall
|
Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr.
|
88
|
72.6
|
80.9
|
81.3
|
81.7
|
Marquel Dismuke - Sr.
|
88
|
76.8
|
86.5
|
69.7
|
73.3
|
Myles Farmer - RFr.
|
85
|
72.0
|
68.4
|
62.6
|
65.7
|
Quinton Newsome - So.
|
72
|
59.5
|
69.9
|
62.0
|
61.9
|
Braxton Clark - So.
|
15
|
60.4
|
-
|
75.4
|
76.1
|
Noa Pola-Gates - RFr.
|
3
|
60.0
|
-
|
60.5
|
52.8
HOL Take: Facing one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten in Purdue's David Bell, Cam Taylor-Britt once again showed out. The junior cornerback posted the team's highest over defensive and coverage grades while giving up just four catches for 36 yards on 10 targets with two pass breakups. Myles Farmer played a career-high 85 snaps while taking over for injured starter Deontai Williams. Farmer had six tackles and gave up three receptions for 31 on four targets.