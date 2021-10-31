PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Purdue

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Purdue, courtesy of PFF.

Nebraska's defense had two sacks and five tackles for loss against Purdue. (Associated Press)

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 61 69.4 25.8 75.7 72.5 Ty Robinson - RFr. 44 57.5 69.7 58.0 57.6 Damion Daniels - Jr. 32 71.3 73.0 56.3 69.0 Casey Rogers - So. 30 68.5 69.7 65.3 70.5 Deontre Thomas - Sr.

27 70.4 74.0 61.1 69.6 Nash Hutmacher - Fr. 2 60.0 - 60.0 67.5 Jordon Riley - Jr. 2 60.0 - 60.0 61.0

HOL Take: Ben Stille's tackling grade took a big hit due to three missed tackles, but he made up for it by being far and away Nebraska's best pass rusher. Stille recorded seven total quarterback pressures against Purdue, including five hurries and two sacks. Casey Rogers was also disruptive in his 30 snaps, posting three QB hurries. In all, NU's defensive line combined for 12 of the team's 25 pressures in the loss.

Luke Reimer (28) and Nick Henrich (42) combined for 33 tackles on Saturday. (USA Today)

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Nick Henrich - RFr. 87 79.8 86.3 54.2 77.1 Luke Reimer - So. 86 71.4 65.0 58.8 61.2 JoJo Domann - Sr. 82 72.3 77.1 58.5 65.2 Garrett Nelson - So. 79 68.4 61.0 66.2 67.5 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 57 45.0 75.4 58.6 59.2 Pheldarius Payne - Jr. 26 76.8 76.0 54.6 71.2 Chris Kolarevic - Jr. 2 - - - 61.9

HOL Take: Nick Henrich (14 tackles) and Luke Reimer (19) were all over the field on Saturday, and of those 33 combined tackles, 14 were charted as STOPs. The linebackers struggled a bit in coverage, giving up completions on 22 of their 23 total targets, including both of Purdue's touchdowns.

The Boilermakers completed 34 of their 45 pass attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns against the Blackshirts. (USA Today)

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 88 72.6 80.9 81.3 81.7 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 88 76.8 86.5 69.7 73.3 Myles Farmer - RFr. 85 72.0 68.4 62.6 65.7 Quinton Newsome - So. 72 59.5 69.9 62.0 61.9 Braxton Clark - So. 15 60.4 - 75.4 76.1 Noa Pola-Gates - RFr. 3 60.0 - 60.5 52.8