PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Oklahoma

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Oklahoma, courtesy of PFF.

Nebraska's defensive line was only able to record just three pressures on Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. (USA Today)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 43 41.0 75.4 70.0 52.0 Ty Robinson - RFr. 41 39.9 73.6 54.2 42.8 Damion Daniels - Jr. 37 67.7 27.8 61.3 67.4 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 35 59.6 48.9 55.0 60.8 Jordon Riley - Jr. 2 60.0 - 60.0 60.5

HOL Take: It was a rough day all around for Nebraska's defensive line, as it combined for two missed tackles and just three quarterback pressures. Ben Stille was the most productive player upfront with two STOP tackles and two QB hurries. Ty Robinson really struggled, especially against the run (39.9 grade), and posted the second-lowest overall grade on the defense.

Nebraska's linebackers combined for 11 of the defense's 21 missed tackles on Saturday. (Associated Press)

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall JoJo Domann - Sr.

67 77.6 61.5 66.3 74.6 Luke Reimer - So. 66 34.1 36.8 67.3 48.6 Garrett Nelson - So. 64 52.6 78.6 59.2 60.3 Nick Henrich - RFr. 60 42.8 25.4 67.5 49.1 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 43 63.3 76.6 53.4 62.1 Pheldarius Payne - Jr. 23 62.3 - 54.8 58.8 Chris Kolarevic - Jr. 14 33.7 27.7 58.9 40.4

HOL Take: Oklahoma was able to run the ball effectively all day, and a big reason why was due to the play of Nebraska's linebackers. The Huskers missed 21 tackles on Saturday, and the linebackers accounted for 11 of those. Nick Henrich (5) and Luke Reimer (4) were the main culprits, and their brutal tackling grades definitely reflect that. JoJo Domann missed two tackles of his own but also led the team with three STOP tackles and allowed three catches on six targets for just 15 total yards.

Nebraska's secondary didn't give up many big pass plays, but it allowed OU to complete 24 of its 33 passes. (Associated Press)

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Quinton Newsome - So. 71 67.1 68.5 55.1 57.5 Deontai Williams - Sr. 69 61.9 62.2 66.3 63.6 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 66 56.7 48.1 65.7 60.0 Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 49 63.6 37.2 56.6 57.9 Braxton Clark - So. 24 45.1 23.6 68.5 62.5 Myles Farmer - RFr. 7 60.0 - 60.7 60.9