PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Northwestern

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Northwestern, courtesy of PFF.

Saturday's win over Northwestern was another strong performance by Deontre Thomas (97). (Associated Press)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 37 71.7 72.8 66.9 73.3 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 33 72.6 74.6 61.6 70.4 Ty Robinson - RFr. 29 45.8 16.6 57.5 41.9 Damion Daniels - Jr. 24 63.4 72.2 66.2 67.1 Casey Rogers - So. 13 66.1 69.7 63.6 69.0 Jordon Riley - Jr. 8 65.7 72.2 67.9 71.7

HOL Take: Deontre Thomas continued his strong play with another solid effort against Northwestern, posting four tackles and two quarterback hurries while playing the second-most snaps of any defensive lineman. Casey Rogers also had arguably his most significant impact yet this season despite playing only 13 snaps. The sophomore finished with a tackle, a quarterback hurry, and a hit on the QB. Ty Robinson had another low grade-out across the board, especially with his tackling. He did not record a tackle in the game and was charged with a missed tackle.

Linebacker JoJo Domann was everywhere against the Wildcats, posting one his best games of the season. (Getty Images)

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall JoJo Domann - Sr. 63 65.6 67.3 76.5 73.3 Luke Reimer - So. 57 59.3 29.2 51.3 66.6 Nick Henrich - RFr. 44 57.5 24.4 65.2 45.8 Garrett Nelson - So. 42 70.8 75.4 80.1 83.1 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 39 64.1 73.4 59.7 63.4 Pheldarius Payne - Jr. 33 75.2 77.7 53.6 58.9 Chris Kolarevic - Jr. 26 68.5 78.7 59.8 69.9 Damian Jackson - Jr. 15 65.9 52.2 71.2 72.0 Garrett Snodgrass - So. 5 62.4 - - 64.2

HOL Take: It doesn't get much better than JoJo Domann's final stat line of nine tackles, three TFLs, two sacks, and two forced fumbles while playing a defensive-high 63 snaps. Six of his tackles were charted as STOP tackles, and he added a QB hurry, but his grades were dinged by a missed tackle and allowing four catches on five targets. Garrett Nelson also had a strong night, tying Caleb Tannor with three quarterback pressures and finishing with a sack and two STOP tackles. Inside linebackers Nick Henrich (3) and Luke Reimer (2) both recorded low grades after combining to miss five tackles, while Henrich gave up five receptions on six targets in coverage.

NU's secondary gave up Northwestern's lone touchdown, but overall the defensive backs held their own. (Associated Press)

SECONDARY

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Quinton Newsome - So. 57 73.4 82.8 57.4 62.5 Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 54 46.6 46.5 62.8 59.6 Deontai Williams - Sr. 51 52.1 55.0 61.9 59.6 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 43 64.0 80.2 73.0 72.7 Myles Farmer - RFr. 30 60.5 58.9 65.1 64.9 Braxton Clark - So. 23 56.6 73.5 59.5 56.8 Noa Pola-Gates - RFr. 12 60.4 - 63.2 63.6 Marques Buford - Fr. 5 60.0 - 60.0 61.4 Isaac Gifford - Fr. 5 63.3 74.8 60.0 64.3