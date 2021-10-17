PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Minnesota

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Minnesota, courtesy of PFF.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive line grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Ben Stille - Sr. 52 66.2 35.2 59.8 65.6 Ty Robinson - RFr. 44 45.5 69.7 55.6 46.8 Damion Daniels - Jr. 41 61.5 36.3 62.7 63.3 Casey Rogers - So. 18 56.7 70.8 55.3 54.6 Jordon Riley - Jr. 13 52.2 - 59.5 51.6 Deontre Thomas - Sr. 12 68.0 70.2 57.8 67.3

HOL Take: Ben Stille and Damion Daniels combined for nine total tackles (five STOPs) and two of Nebraska's four quarterback pressures, but they were also listed with three missed tackles to both to post sub-40 tackling grades. Deontre Thomas only played 12 snaps, the lowest of any defensive lineman that saw the field on Saturday.

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker grade out Player Snaps Rush defense Tackling Pass rush Overall Luke Reimer - So. 69 38.4 45.0 59.4 55.5 Nick Henrich - RFr. 63 37.5 63.4 57.3 50.4 Garrett Nelson - So. 62 68.7 63.3 57.9 66.0 JoJo Domann - Sr. 60 71.0 62.2 57.3 70.2 Caleb Tannor - Jr. 45 33.4 74.1 58.5 42.5 Chris Kolarevic - Jr. 5 70.4 77.7 60.0 61.5 Pheldarius Payne - Jr. 4 - - 56.7 56.7

HOL Take: JoJo Domann had another solid individual performance, finishing with a team-high eight tackles and a TFL while posting the highest overall linebacker grade. Nick Henrich added seven tackles and a TFL but was also credited with three of Nebraska's 12 missed tackles in the loss. The pass rush was essentially non-existent, as no linebacker even recorded a single quarterback hurry against Minnesota.

SECONDARY

Secondary grade out Player Snaps Run defense Tackling Coverage Overall Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr. 69 74.7 81.5 82.3 79.9 Marquel Dismuke - Sr. 62 65.4 66.2 61.8 63.7 Quinton Newsome - So. 55 64.0 79.3 46.9 49.9 Deontai Williams - Sr. 42 61.5 51.4 42.7 47.3 Myles Farmer - RFr. 34 74.4 80.1 64.5 70.3 Braxton Clark - So. 9 60.0 - 60.8 62.1