PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Minnesota
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Minnesota, courtesy of PFF.
DEFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Ben Stille - Sr.
|
52
|
66.2
|
35.2
|
59.8
|
65.6
|
Ty Robinson - RFr.
|
44
|
45.5
|
69.7
|
55.6
|
46.8
|
Damion Daniels - Jr.
|
41
|
61.5
|
36.3
|
62.7
|
63.3
|
Casey Rogers - So.
|
18
|
56.7
|
70.8
|
55.3
|
54.6
|
Jordon Riley - Jr.
|
13
|
52.2
|
-
|
59.5
|
51.6
|
Deontre Thomas - Sr.
|
12
|
68.0
|
70.2
|
57.8
|
67.3
HOL Take: Ben Stille and Damion Daniels combined for nine total tackles (five STOPs) and two of Nebraska's four quarterback pressures, but they were also listed with three missed tackles to both to post sub-40 tackling grades. Deontre Thomas only played 12 snaps, the lowest of any defensive lineman that saw the field on Saturday.
LINEBACKERS
|Player
|Snaps
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Luke Reimer - So.
|
69
|
38.4
|
45.0
|
59.4
|
55.5
|
Nick Henrich - RFr.
|
63
|
37.5
|
63.4
|
57.3
|
50.4
|
Garrett Nelson - So.
|
62
|
68.7
|
63.3
|
57.9
|
66.0
|
JoJo Domann - Sr.
|
60
|
71.0
|
62.2
|
57.3
|
70.2
|
Caleb Tannor - Jr.
|
45
|
33.4
|
74.1
|
58.5
|
42.5
|
Chris Kolarevic - Jr.
|
5
|
70.4
|
77.7
|
60.0
|
61.5
|
Pheldarius Payne - Jr.
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
56.7
|
56.7
HOL Take: JoJo Domann had another solid individual performance, finishing with a team-high eight tackles and a TFL while posting the highest overall linebacker grade. Nick Henrich added seven tackles and a TFL but was also credited with three of Nebraska's 12 missed tackles in the loss. The pass rush was essentially non-existent, as no linebacker even recorded a single quarterback hurry against Minnesota.
SECONDARY
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|Overall
|
Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr.
|
69
|
74.7
|
81.5
|
82.3
|
79.9
|
Marquel Dismuke - Sr.
|
62
|
65.4
|
66.2
|
61.8
|
63.7
|
Quinton Newsome - So.
|
55
|
64.0
|
79.3
|
46.9
|
49.9
|
Deontai Williams - Sr.
|
42
|
61.5
|
51.4
|
42.7
|
47.3
|
Myles Farmer - RFr.
|
34
|
74.4
|
80.1
|
64.5
|
70.3
|
Braxton Clark - So.
|
9
|
60.0
|
-
|
60.8
|
62.1
HOL Take: Cam Taylor-Britt's final grades were once again reflective of what we saw during the game, as he continued his strong play with by far Nebraska's best overall defensive performance. Taylor-Britt scored the team's highest grades in all five categories (overall, run defense, tackling, pass rush, and coverage), recorded NU's only sack, and had the second-most STOP tackles (4). He gave up four completions on a team-high six targets, but those only went for a total of 14 yards. Myles Farmer also had a decent day after taking over for the injured Deontai Williams, playing a season-high 34 snaps. He had the Huskers' second-best overall, tackling, and run defense grades.