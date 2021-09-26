PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Michigan State
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Michigan State, courtesy of PFF.
DEFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Ben Stille - Sr.
|
37
|
70.3
|
70.2
|
58.9
|
68.0
|
Ty Robinson - RFr.
|
33
|
74.9
|
41.1
|
52.4
|
68.2
|
Damion Daniels - Jr.
|
33
|
77.9
|
73.2
|
73.4
|
78.9
|
Deontre Thomas - Sr.
|
14
|
66.1
|
72.4
|
66.5
|
75.9
|
Jordon Riley - Jr.
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
60.0
HOL Take: Nebraska pretty much only played four guys on the defensive line, which made its performance against Kenneth Walker III and Michigan State's vaunted running game. Damion Daniels had arguably his best game of the season, posting three tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a batted pass. Deontre Thomas had one of the highest pass-rushing grades of the year so far, finished with three total pressures (two hurries, one sack), but his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was one of just two flags on the defense.
LINEBACKERS
|Player
|Snaps
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Luke Reimer - So.
|
48
|
74.8
|
83.6
|
75.3
|
81.6
|
Nick Henrich - RFr.
|
47
|
72.0
|
67.8
|
63.6
|
73.4
|
Garrett Nelson - So.
|
46
|
83.0
|
62.0
|
62.0
|
79.9
|
Caleb Tannor - Jr.
|
42
|
63.0
|
37.4
|
65.4
|
66.0
|
JoJo Domann - Sr.
|
41
|
70.2
|
80.9
|
58.4
|
70.7
|
Pheldarius Payne - Jr.
|
18
|
61.4
|
70.9
|
54.8
|
59.3
|
Chris Kolarevic - Jr.
|
8
|
49.1
|
74.3
|
-
|
50.9
HOL Take: Like the defensive line, Nebraska's linebackers graded out well against the run. Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, and Luke Reimer combined for 13 STOP tackles, six coming from Reimer. Nelson was NU's most effective pass rusher with a team-high five pressures (four QB hurries, one sack). Pass coverage was a different story, though, as the linebackers were targeted four times and allowed five receptions.
SECONDARY
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|Overall
|
Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr.
|
53
|
48.7
|
26.5
|
63.7
|
60.8
|
Quinton Newsome - So.
|
53
|
72.7
|
48.1
|
52.5
|
56.9
|
Deontai Williams - Sr.
|
52
|
61.3
|
53.1
|
51.5
|
57.2
|
Marquel Dismuke - Sr.
|
47
|
48.0
|
27.0
|
69.0
|
62.9
|
Myles Farmer - RFr.
|
7
|
64.1
|
73.1
|
31.0
|
37.3
|
Braxton Clark - So.
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
60.0
HOL Take: Unlike the first two levels of the defense, Nebraska's secondary struggled against the run. None of the top-four defensive backs recorded a tackling grade above 53.1, and six of NU's 10 missed tackles came from DBs. While the Huskers only gave up 183 passing yards, the secondary also gave up completions on nine of 15 targets (60 percent).