PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Illinois

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Illinois, courtesy of PFF.

HOL Take: Nebraska pretty much leaned on a four-man rotation up front with Robinson, Stille, Daniels, and Thomas, and it got mixed production out of that group across the board.

Robinson led the d-line in snaps and posted the unit's second-highest tackling grade, but he struggled in his pass rush and run defense to record the lowest grade of the group.

Stille's 48.5 tackling grade also jumps out, but he was only listed with one missed tackle in the game.

It was interesting that Daniels had the position's highest pass-rushing grade as a nose tackle. He was credited with two quarterback hurries and a batted pass.