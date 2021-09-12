PFF snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense vs. Buffalo
Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska's defense against Buffalo, courtesy of PFF.
DEFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Ben Stille - Sr.
|
48
|
71.8
|
73.8
|
63.4
|
70.9
|
Ty Robinson - RFr.
|
46
|
58.4
|
73.7
|
54.4
|
56.4
|
Damion Daniels - Jr.
|
35
|
75.0
|
72.2
|
60.4
|
61.9
|
Deontre Thomas - Sr.
|
32
|
71.1
|
73.4
|
66.2
|
72.7
|
Colton Feist - So.
|
12
|
75.0
|
-
|
70.7
|
77.2
|
Jordon Riley - Jr.
|
7
|
60.0
|
-
|
57.2
|
58.7
|
Nash Hutmacher - Fr.
|
3
|
60.0
|
-
|
58.9
|
59.7
HOL Take: Nebraska's pass rush graded out very well on Saturday, and a lot of that had to do with Ben Stille's performance. The sixth-year senior led the team with four quarterback pressures (three hurries, one hit) to go along with two STOP tackles. Damion Daniels played well against the run with two STOP tackles, but he also had two penalties. It was also nice to see walk-on Colton Feist, who missed the first two games to injury, make his debut with 12 snaps - more than Jordon Riley and Nash Hutmacher. Feist recorded the lone batted pass in the win.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Snaps
|Rush defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
JoJo Domann - Sr.
|
67
|
70.5
|
63.4
|
66.4
|
71.5
|
Nick Henrich - RFr.
|
65
|
79.2
|
67.1
|
65.6
|
74.3
|
Luke Reimer - So.
|
63
|
77.7
|
73.7
|
51.7
|
87.9
|
Garrett Nelson - So.
|
55
|
72.9
|
76.4
|
66.8
|
76.8
|
Caleb Tannor - Jr.
|
46
|
59.0
|
77.4
|
65.8
|
70.3
|
Pheldarius Payne - Jr.
|
44
|
71.1
|
73.4
|
66.2
|
72.1
|
Chris Kolarevic - Jr.
|
22
|
59.5
|
77.7
|
-59.4
|
69.0
|
Damian Jackson - Jr.
|
19
|
60.0
|
-
|
58.2
|
60.4
|
Eteva Mauga-Clements - Jr.
|
11
|
65.5
|
73.6
|
64.0
|
84.0
|
Isaac Gifford - Fr.
|
11
|
60.0
|
75.1
|
58.6
|
64.6
|
Garrett Snodgrass - RFr.
|
11
|
60.0
|
76.1
|
62.4
|
63.4
|
Jimari Butler - Fr.
|
10
|
60.0
|
-
|
62.0
|
62.5
HOL Take: We didn't need the PFF grades to confirm how good Luke Reimer was against Buffalo, but they added even more context to his performance. The sophomore posted the highest overall defensive grade of any NU linebacker and second-highest of any Husker defender this season (87.9). Only Deontai Williams (90.5 vs. Fordham) has scored higher. He also registered the highest coverage grade of the year (90.5) by allowing just one catch on four targets and his key interception. Nick Henrich was stout against the run with five STOP tackles and also had two QB hits. In all, the linebackers accounted for 13 of the defense's 21 pressures.
SECONDARY
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Coverage
|Overall
|
Cam Taylor-Britt - Jr.
|
85
|
67.7
|
76.2
|
66.4
|
67.5
|
Deontai Williams - Sr.
|
82
|
72.8
|
83.4
|
74.6
|
74.8
|
Quinton Newsome - So.
|
70
|
67.9
|
58.6
|
63.7
|
65.2
|
Marquel Dismuke - Sr.
|
59
|
70.6
|
60.5
|
71.5
|
72.6
|
Myles Farmer - RFr.
|
31
|
55.8
|
57.3
|
68.0
|
64.3
|
Braxton Clark - So.
|
17
|
60.0
|
74.2
|
44.5
|
44.3
|
Marques Buford Jr. - Fr.
|
4
|
60.0
|
-
|
69.4
|
72.3
|
Phalen Sanford - So.
|
1
|
60.0
|
-
|
-
|
60.0
|
Lane McCallum - Jr.
|
1
|
60.0
|
-
|
-
|
60.0
HOL Take: Deontai Williams was excellent once again, posting the team's highest tackling grade (83.4) and allowing just one completion on four targets with two pass breakups. Cam Taylor-Britt played 85 of the 87 defensive snaps and allowed three catches while being targeted seven times. It was a tough day for Myles Farmer, who missed a tackle and gave up two catches on three targets. But Braxton Clark really struggled, giving up catches on both his targets and committing one of NU's three defensive penalties. As a result, he had to lowest overall defensive grade by a wide margin.