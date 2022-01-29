Personal time with Husker coaches highlight of junior day for QB JJ Kohl
Ankeny (Iowa) Senior High School product JJ Kohl is right at the top of the pecking order of quarterback targets for Nebraska in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound signal caller was in Lincoln Saturday for the Huskers' second junior day.
"The day started out when we got there with a photo shoot at all the different places in the stadium," Kohl began, while adding, "so that was really cool. After that, I had a personal conversation with Coach (Scott) Frost and that was really good. I was able to ask some questions of him.
"After that, we headed to lunch and that was good. They had a lot of different meat there. They had some chicken and they had some steak, too. It was really good! After lunch, we then met with Coach (Mark) Whipple. By the time I was done meeting with Coach Whipple, we had already been there for the duration of the junior day and it was over."
Kohl was asked what topics of conversation were broached with coaches Frost and Whipple, and he replied:
"Yeah so, Coach Frost just kind of did a rundown on how he ended up at Nebraska and how he got into coaching," Kohl relayed. "All of that stuff. Then we asked him some questions about recruiting and where I stand with them. I asked him, if I were to commit today, would he except my commitment and he said he would. So, that was reassuring to hear.
"With Coach Whipple, it was kind of the same thing -- a rundown of his coaching background and how he became a coach at Nebraska. And then we broke down some film from when he was at Pitt with Kenny Pickett. So, that was really good."
Prior to this weekend's stop in Lincoln, Kohl attended junior days at Missouri and Iowa State the previous two weekends.
"Anytime I can get some time with coaching staffs it really helps," Kohl said. "Anytime I can get my questions answered about what I have been researching about those schools and trying to figure out things. It helps me to kind of to compare schools. It helps me a lot, so I have been enjoying these junior day visits.
"There are going to be some opportunities for me to attend some spring practices in March. I want to do stuff like that and to get to see their meetings. We haven't set any dates yet, though."
All of these visits are helping Kohl come to some conclusions about filtering out which college programs he can actually see himself committing to and attending.
"I am looking to commit some time this spring," Kohl stated. "I don't have a specific date set, but that's what I plan on doing. It's going to come down to the people. That's going to be a huge thing for me.
"I want to be around like-minded people who are really determined and hungry to win. I would say another thing, too, is finding an offense that fits my skill set. That's really important. So, having a good connection with the offensive coordinator and QB coach and head coach. I wouldn't say I have any leaders right now."
While he was at Nebraska, Kohl's father was able to catch up with new NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola since both were with the Chicago Bears organization the past couple of years.
"Yes sir, they did see each other and it was good. They were joking around about a bunch of stuff, so that was really cool. My dad has a lot of respect for [Coach Raiola]. He holds him in high regard and they are real good buddies. The fact that they were able to see each other today was really cool."
Summing up this most recent visit to Nebraska, Kohl said:
"I thought the day overall went pretty good," Kohl said. "I would say my personal highlight of the day was getting to spend time with Coach Frost and Coach Whipple."