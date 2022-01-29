Personal time with Husker coaches highlight of junior day for QB JJ Kohl

Ankeny (Iowa) Senior High School product JJ Kohl is right at the top of the pecking order of quarterback targets for Nebraska in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound signal caller was in Lincoln Saturday for the Huskers' second junior day.

"The day started out when we got there with a photo shoot at all the different places in the stadium," Kohl began, while adding, "so that was really cool. After that, I had a personal conversation with Coach (Scott) Frost and that was really good. I was able to ask some questions of him.

"After that, we headed to lunch and that was good. They had a lot of different meat there. They had some chicken and they had some steak, too. It was really good! After lunch, we then met with Coach (Mark) Whipple. By the time I was done meeting with Coach Whipple, we had already been there for the duration of the junior day and it was over."

Kohl was asked what topics of conversation were broached with coaches Frost and Whipple, and he replied:

"Yeah so, Coach Frost just kind of did a rundown on how he ended up at Nebraska and how he got into coaching," Kohl relayed. "All of that stuff. Then we asked him some questions about recruiting and where I stand with them. I asked him, if I were to commit today, would he except my commitment and he said he would. So, that was reassuring to hear.

"With Coach Whipple, it was kind of the same thing -- a rundown of his coaching background and how he became a coach at Nebraska. And then we broke down some film from when he was at Pitt with Kenny Pickett. So, that was really good."