There was a point not too long ago where Ronald Thompkins’ coaches and teammates weren’t sure if he would ever play a snap as a Nebraska Cornhusker. Once one of the nation’s top-rated running back recruits in the 2019 class, two major knee injuries during his junior and senior high school seasons derailed Thompkins’ promising career. The recovery process lingered on into his freshman season at NU last year, where he eventually took a redshirt to focus on his rehab. As a result, the former Loganview (Ga.) Grayson standout became an afterthought in the Huskers’ 2020 backfield conversation. That was until this past week, at least.

It's been a long road to recovery for Ronald Thompkins, but he's now back in Nebraska's running back mix. (Associated Press)

Head coach Scott Frost, running backs coach Ryan Held, and a couple of his teammates all praised the work Thompkins had put into getting back onto the field following his injuries. Not only that, Thompkins has now put himself squarely back into the running back mix going into this season. “We were a little worried about his health,” Frost said of Thompkins during his monthly radio show. “He's had to have a knee surgery since he's been here, and we didn't know how well he'd be able to hold up. But man, he's shown flashes of being really good." Held said the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Thompkins was finally looking like the player Nebraska hoped he’d become during the recruiting process. While his injuries kept him rated as just a three-star prospect, Thompkins held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, and USC before ultimately choosing NU.