Another former player during Matt Rhule’s days as Temple’s head coach is going to work for him at Nebraska.

According to a report from FootballScoop, Gordon Thomas will join Rhule’s staff in a senior operations role. Thomas, who played for Rhule as a walk-on offensive lineman at Temple from 2014-17, most recently served as the assistant director of operations at LSU under head coach Brian Kelly. Before that, Gordon held similar roles at Georgia Tech and USC. He was an assistant football operations assistant at Temple in 2018.

Thomas is a Philadelphia native and a graduate of Imhotep Institute Charter High School, the same alma mater as Husker staffer Omar Hales and 2023 safety commit Rahmir Stewart.

Thomas joins a growing off-field staff under Rhule, which includes general manager Sean Padden, assistant to the head coach Jarrett Wishon and others.

Thomas earned AAC All-Academic honors his first three seasons at Temple. He played in 11 games in his career and started one.

