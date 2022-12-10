Per report, Jake Peetz staying in NFL, will not join Matt Rhule's staff
O'Neill, Nebraska, native and former Husker walk-on, Jake Peetz, has long been rumored to be joining Matt Rhule's first staff in Lincoln as a quarterbacks coach.
That appears to not be happening.
On Saturday morning, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Peetz, who has been an offensive assistant with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, has decided to stay in the NFL.
Prior to his stint with the Rams, Peetz spent one season as LSU's offensive quarterback in 2021. Before that, he was on Rhule's staff at the Carolina Panthers. Peetz coached the Panthers' running backs in 2019 and Rhule's quarterbacks in 2020.
Peetz has coached under Nick Saban at Alabama as an analyst two different times (2013, 2018). He spent three years in the Oakland Raiders organization, as a senior offensive assistant in 2015, an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016 and quarterbacks coach in 2017.
Peetz is a graduate of St. Mary's High School and was a longsnapper for the Huskers in the mid-2000s.
Sports Illustrated also reported the Rams' current offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, may leave that position in Los Angeles and return to Kentucky, where he was the OC in 2021.