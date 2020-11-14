Here is a full recap of Nebraska’s post-game press conference following Saturday’s 30-23 victory over Penn State…

***Frost said there was a lot still to learn and clean up, but “it’s a lot better to learn after a win.”

“The team needed to turn the page” and win a game like that. “It certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, but anytime you win, that’s going to give us a boost.”

***Frost said Luke McCaffrey “did a lot of good things and there’s a lot to build on” in his first start but added that giving him the start over Adrian Martinez was “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made.”

***Frost said Zavier Betts “has a chance to be a special player for us.” Betts was one player Nebraska made

***Frost said Dedrick Mills “got nicked up. He’s going to be fine.” He noted losing Mills was the main reason why Wan’Dale Robinson played so much running back on Saturday.

“Wan’Dale can do just about anything we ask him to do,” Frost said.

***On what this win meant for Nebraska, Frost said: “The state needed it, the team needed it, I needed it.” He said his team needed to learn how to win. While there were many errors and “the game shouldn’t have been as close as it was,” the fact that NU was able to pull out a win was a big step forward.

***Frost said the two turnovers Nebraska forced in the first half were “huge” and “when you get plays like that in this league, you’ve got to take advantage of them.”

***Frost said Penn State, now 0-4, was “the best team with that record that I’ve ever seen.”

***Frost said Nebraska’s cornerbacks and safeties really played well, especially with how well they defended the fade routes in the end zone.

***Frost said he “maybe got a little too conservative with his play-calling” in the red zone after throwing two interceptions in the end zone last week. He said he challenged his offense to run the ball, manage the game, “and make sure we didn’t give this one away.”

***Frost said he thought McCaffrey handled himself well in his first start, and he made some plays with his legs. However, they needed to be more explosive through the air in the future.

“We’ll keep working to make sure we throw the ball down the field a little more. I think everyone knows that’s something we need to do more of.”