Pay day for the athletic program

Four Nebraska assistant football coaches received pay bumps for the current fiscal year, according to the university’s recently released annual personnel roster and salary report. Salaries for head coach Scott Frost and the rest of his assistants were unchanged.

Coming off a short season that led to pandemic-induced salary freezes and furloughs throughout the athletic department, the university set the systemwide merit-based raise pool to 1.5 percent for the new 2021-2022 fiscal year, said John Jantz, the athletic department’s chief financial officer. Some staffers received higher raises because of performance or added job responsibilities.

Pay hikes were awarded to assistant coaches Mike Dawson, Tony Tuioti, Barrett Ruud, and Sean Beckton, based on the data in the fiscal year personnel and salary report.

Dawson, the outside linebackers coach who took on additional duties this season overseeing special teams, saw the biggest jump to $500,000 from $325,000 the previous year. Beckton, the tight ends coach, received a $25,000 raise to $400,000, and Tuioti’s salary as defensive line coach climbed $25,000 to $400,000.

Ruud, the inside linebackers coach, received a $25,000 raise to $250,000. Entering coaching after a pro football career, Ruud is the lowest paid coach on Frost’s staff.

In addition, Matt Davison, the associate athletic director for football, was awarded about a $13,000 raise to $226,527. Davison is also listed as a senior offensive analyst. Zach Duval, in charge of the athletic department’s strength and conditioning program received a $25,000 pay bump to $425,000, while senior offensive analyst Ron Brown now makes $186,354, up about $3,000 from the previous year.

Jentz said the last year “is a difficult if not impossible year to compare from a personnel and salary standpoint. During fiscal year 2021, several positions were eliminated, many more furloughed for several months, and all others took a 10 percent salary cut.”

He said the current fiscal year, from a personnel and salary perspective, is “more back to normal and includes the university’s 1.5 percent merit (raise) for all employees” and the addition of more full-time staffers to operate the department’s in house marketing and media rights business.