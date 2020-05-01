Nebraska has landed added an important piece to its defensive class with the commitment of Patrick Payton on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound outside linebacker announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media. Payton picked the Huskers over other early offers from the likes of Miami, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State and several others. Payton becomes the sixth known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Payton means for the Huskers.

2021 OLB Patrick Payton committed to Nebraska on Saturday. (Rivals.com)

1. Nebraska strikes again in the city of Miami. The Huskers had a ton of success recruiting Miami, specifically Northwestern High, last year and they were able to snag another one for 2021 with Patrick Payton. Tip your hat to coaches Travis Fisher, Erik Chinander among others for securing Payton's pledge. 2. Even though Payton played his junior season at Miami High and has since transferred to powerhouse Northwestern landing another Bull is a huge deal. The Huskers signed two last year in defensive back Ronald Delancy and wide receiver Marcus Fleming. Getting Payton is yet another step toward having a legit pipeline from Northwestern to Lincoln. 3. There's no secret that the Huskers have needed to add playmakers at the outside linebacker position and that's what Payton is. Nebraska has wanted to add height and length at the position since Scott Frost and Chinander arrived in Lincoln. At 6-foot-5, 205-pounds Payton fits the mold of what they're looking for in terms of measurables.

4. Payton's strength is rushing the quarterback which happens to be Nebraska's weakness on defense. Based on film, I'd say Payton is one of the more natural pass rushers the Huskers have landed under Frost. He's quick off the ball and already has a variety of moves at his disposal. 5. I really like that Payton shows the ability to operate as a defensive end with his hand in the ground as well as an outside linebacker. Sometimes you have to project a defensive end to OLB, but this isn't really one of those times. 6. Any time you can go into Miami and steal a prospect at a huge position of need that has offers to play for Miami, Florida and Florida State it's a big, big deal. That's what Nebraska was able to do last year with several of their Florida signees and they've done it again with Payton. 7. Payton will obviously need to continue to add weight to his frame before getting to Nebraska and even after he arrives, but he has all of the tools to become a very, very valuable piece to the Blackshirts early on in his career.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 9/28/2019 - Teddy Prochazka - OT - 6-foot-9, 285 - Elkhorn, NE - 4 Stars 2. 11/17/2019 - Henry Lutovsky - OG - 6-foot-6, 310 - Mt. Pleasant, IA - 3 Stars 3. 1/2/2020 - Randolph Kpai - ILB - 6-foot-3, 190 - Sioux Falls, SD - 3 Stars 4. 3/20/2020 - Christopher Paul - ILB - 6-foot-1, 225 - Cordele, GA - 3 Stars 5. 4/27/2020 - Branson Yager - OT - 6-foot-8, 320 - Grantsville, Utah - 3 Stars 6. 5/1/2020 - Patrick Payton - OLB - 6-foot-5, 205 - Miami, FL - 3 Stars

9. 2021 commits by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?