Part of Nebraska's quarterback puzzle appears to be coming together

Sports360AZ.com reported on Monday night that Florida State transfer portal quarterback Chubba Purdy will visit NU on Jan. 14, which is the first weekend when the NCAA recruiting dead period comes to an end. The second semester of classes at Nebraska begins on Jan. 14.

It's unknown if Nebraska plans to take two quarterbacks from the transfer portal for 2022, but that appears to be the direction things are heading.

Purdy is a four-to-play four quarterback that has been in the portal since November. He was originally being recruited by new Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple when he was at Pittsburgh.

While at Florida State, Purdy was Mike Norvell's hand-picked quarterback in the class of 2020, as they dropped now Georgia Tech signal-caller Jeff Sims in favor of him. Before committing to Norvell at FSU, he was originally a Louisville recruit.

Purdy suffered a collarbone injury in 2020 during Fall Camp at Florida State, but still returned to the field that year and saw 102 snaps of action completing 27-of-53 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 78 yards.

In 2021, Purdy saw 17 snaps vs. UMass and appeared to be in a position to see time later in the season before entering the portal.

What we don't know is how things will play out with a more veteran quarterback in the transfer portal.

That has appeared to be the plan all along to replace the departed Adrian Martinez with another experienced signal-caller to work with Scott Frost and Whipple in 2022, allowing NU's younger quarterbacks more time to learn and develop.

Texas's Casey Thompson is one of a handful of names that have been publicly speculated to have an interest in the Huskers.