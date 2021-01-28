Part 1: Q&A with Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
HuskerOnline had the chance to catch up with Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander for a one-on-one interview. Chinander's defensive is coming off a season where they showed great improveme...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news