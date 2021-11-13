Papillion-La Vista TE Lindenmeyer to walk-on at Nebraska

The Nebraska walk-on class is coming together with two commits in the last few days. Luke Lindenmeyer added his name to the list of known walk-on commits for NU. The 6-foot-4 and 250-pound Lindenmeyer, from Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-La Vista, is excited about joining the Huskers .

"It was the relationships I have and will make there and my ability to compete for a spot," Lindenmeyer said. "The tight end room at Nebraska is very young and extremely talented and I will be pushed by every single one of them.

"Also, it just feels like home. Every time I have gone to Nebraska for a game, visit or workout, they’ve treated me like one of their own, and every game the atmosphere is better than any other college game I’ve been to."

Lindenmeyer wasn't born in Nebraska. His family moved to Omaha because of the military, but they quickly became part of Husker Nation.

"I was actually born in West Point, N.Y. My family was a military family and we’ve been moved around from Virginia to Pennsylvania to finally here when I was coming into third grade.

"When we moved into our new house, though, my new room was painted all red with Nebraska decals and jerseys in the closet. So I pretty much moved into being a Nebraska fan and, being the only Division 1 team in Nebraska, the whole state is cheering you on."

There have been some opportunities for Lindenmeyer to meet some of the other members of the 2022 class. He is excited about getting to work and trying to turn things around.

"I’ve had an opportunity to meet some of the 2022 commits already and they’re just a bunch of workers ready to grind and I can’t wait to go to war with them."