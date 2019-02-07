A total of 28 running backs and fullbacks were announced as NFL Combine invites on Monday, and Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo was not one of them.

Only Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was listed on the official NFL Combine invites, joining Michigan State's Devin Felton and Ohio State's Paris Cambell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon as wide receivers from the Big Ten Conference.

However, there is still a chance additional invites to the Combine could go out in the coming weeks.

A total of 28 running backs and fullbacks were invited to Indianapolis, including five from the Big Ten Conference - Michigan's Karan Higdon, Michigan State's LJ Scott, Ohio State's Mike Weber, Penn State's Miles Sanders and Wisconsin's Alec Ingold.

Ozigbo's non-invite comes on the heels of a solid week of practice at the Shrine Game, where some draft experts said he carried as high as a "third-round draft grade."

Ozigbo's snub to the combine will also make NU's Pro Day on Mar. 7 that much more important, as players like him, Jerald Foster, Luke Gifford, Aaron Williams, Antonio Reed, Tre Neal, and Tanner Farmer will all get their chance to prove themselves in front of NFL talent scouts.