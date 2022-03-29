OT Rice could see himself at Nebraska

The Nebraska staff didn't have a large junior day function this weekend but still succeeded in capitalizing on a scrimmage to bring in a few visitors. The Huskers hosted Brandt Rice from Wausau (Wisc.) West. The talented lineman is definitely gaining more recruiting attention at the moment and the Huskers made a big impression on him this past weekend.

"The day went great!" Rice said. "All of the coaches were great people and it had an amazing atmosphere. The energy was crazy for the scrimmage. I got a tour of the facilities and talked to the nutritionist and strength staff as well.

"I thought the facilities were amazing as well. The players were a huge highlight of the experience. I talked to all of the linemen and they all are great people and greeted my family as if it was theirs. Coach Raiola is a great coach and someone I could definitely see myself playing for."

Rice really enjoyed watching the offensive line play. He felt like they were a cohesive unit that played the same style of aggressive football that he likes to play.

"I thought the offensive line was a huge brotherhood. They have that nasty attitude on the field that the coaches see in me as well. Finishing blocks with aggression and pounding the ball downhill are staples of that offensive line and those are things I love doing as well when I play."