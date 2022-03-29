OT Rice could see himself at Nebraska
The Nebraska staff didn't have a large junior day function this weekend but still succeeded in capitalizing on a scrimmage to bring in a few visitors. The Huskers hosted Brandt Rice from Wausau (Wisc.) West. The talented lineman is definitely gaining more recruiting attention at the moment and the Huskers made a big impression on him this past weekend.
"The day went great!" Rice said. "All of the coaches were great people and it had an amazing atmosphere. The energy was crazy for the scrimmage. I got a tour of the facilities and talked to the nutritionist and strength staff as well.
"I thought the facilities were amazing as well. The players were a huge highlight of the experience. I talked to all of the linemen and they all are great people and greeted my family as if it was theirs. Coach Raiola is a great coach and someone I could definitely see myself playing for."
Rice really enjoyed watching the offensive line play. He felt like they were a cohesive unit that played the same style of aggressive football that he likes to play.
"I thought the offensive line was a huge brotherhood. They have that nasty attitude on the field that the coaches see in me as well. Finishing blocks with aggression and pounding the ball downhill are staples of that offensive line and those are things I love doing as well when I play."
Brandt is looking for his first Power Five offer and there was no discussion around an offer from Nebraska during the weekend. However, the coaches told him that they would be in touch with him soon.
"We did not discuss anything about offers or roster spots but they did say they were very excited about me and the way I play," Rice said. "We all communicated that we will definitely be in contact and they will get a hold of me soon."
Nebraska will definitely get another chance to host Rice. He has already been to a number of schools so far this spring and actually just visited Iowa State following his visit to Lincoln this weekend.
"I am definitely eager to get back out to Nebraska in the future. It was a great experience! I have already been to Iowa State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Miami (Ohio) and my recruiting is just starting to pick up and take off! Have plans of visiting many more places soon within the next month."