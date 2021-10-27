OT Peak talks about offer from Nebraska

The Huskers offered Jacarrius Peak from Valdosta (Ga.) earlier this morning. The 6-foot-6 and 300-pound offensive tackle said that he would likely officially visit Nebraska now based on the amount of love that they have been showing.

Nebraska fans have been waiting for an offensive line offer or two to be extended for the 2022 recruiting class.

"Coach Lubick from Nebraska is one of the coaches that is recruiting me from Nebraska," Peak said. "He told me that he was going to come to a game. It was coach Austin from Nebraska that offered me this morning. Coach Beckton is also recruiting me from Nebraska."

Peak was not expecting the offer from Nebraska. His coach told him that the coach from Nebraska was on the phone and wanted to speak to him this morning.

"My head coach told me that Nebraska wanted me to talk to me. I thought he was just going to tell me about their program and talk to me. He told me a little bit about the school and then he offered.

"I am a humble person so I praise God every time first when I get an opportunity. I really appreciate the opportunity that Nebraska is giving me to play at that level."

Peak is set to make his first official visit this weekend. There are four other schools that he said would likely be where he chose to take his remaining official visits.

"I take my first official visit this weekend to Georgia Tech," Peak said. "I haven't set up any of the other visits, but I would probably go to NC State, Louisville, Houston and Nebraska. Nebraska is showing mad love so I would need to take that one."