"Opportunity is now" for Nebraska's defensive backs, new and returning

Nebraska’s defense and secondary have been trending upward in the last few seasons. However, the Huskers lost three starters with over 120 games of experience and 78 starts among the three players.

Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt left a whooping hole in Nebraska’s secondary and after the departure of the team’s seniors, the defensive backs were left with seven players, according to its position coach, Travis Fisher.

With a solid trio in front of the young players for so long, Quinton Newsome, Myles Farmer and Braxton Clark are the only returning Huskers with much experience. Newsome started every game at corner in 2021 and Farmer started the final four games with Williams injured. Clark has played in 28 games in his career at Nebraska and has recorded 17 total tackles.

So, the Huskers and Fisher added seven defensive backs during the off-season: two transfers, two from junior college and three freshmen.

Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, Northern Iowa transfer Omar Brown and JUCO products DeShon Singleton and Javier Morton all joined the roster. All four transfers are on campus for spring practice along with freshman Jaeden Gould. Freshmen Malcolm Hartzog and Jalil Martin will arrive in the summer.

Fisher said the five new defensive backs have been “excellent.”

“I couldn’t have brought in a better group of guys character-wise,” he said. “Those guys are awesome. Those guys jumped right in and, for the most part, the guys that were here already were younger players as far as being on the field but veterans as far as a culture.”

As the most experienced returning Husker in the group, Newsome said he has taken on a leadership role and assists the new faces in the secondary.

“It’s completely different from last year considering that I was a young guy, I was the new guy playing with all these old guys and now it’s like the complete opposite,” he said. “I’m really just trying to do what they did for me by helping all the younger guys, all the new faces and everything so it’s a great experience.”