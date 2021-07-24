Omar Manning continues to impress with his play, reliability

Just when it seemed like it was time to write off the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior, though, he came back with an impressive spring where, by all accounts, he did everything asked of him.

But for reasons on and off the field, Manning was never even a factor for the Huskers last season. He made just one appearance in the second game at Northwestern and played just four snaps before being shut down for the rest of the year.

The former four-star and No. 2 overall junior college recruit in the country out of Kilgore (Texas) C.C. was expected to change the look of Nebraska's offense when he signed in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS – Omar Manning has been touted as an NFL talent at wide receiver for years. Until now, however, one hurdle after another has kept him from fully realizing that potential.

"Omar has dealt with some off-the-field things that I haven't talked about, and really, I think all Omar need is consistency," NU head coach Scott Frost said at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. "His talent and God-given ability will take care of the rest of it. I'm really happy with where he is right now."

The most pressing wide receiver question going into fall camp will be whether Manning can stay on track and solidify himself as a reliable player in practices and workouts that his coaches and teammates can trust.

The good news is that he did precisely that during NU's spring ball. Not only was he a regular participant in practices, but he shined in his opportunities.

Manning stole the show in the Huskers' open practice in front of fans and media and then had three catches for 24 yards in the Red-White game as a starting receiver for the Red team.

"Omar, we're looking forward to seeing what he can do," Frost said. "He's been really locked in with the team this summer and doing all the right things, and when he's out there, he looks great. I'm excited about him."

Manning still has a lot to prove in terms of his reliability and dependability throughout an entire season. But after a disappointing debut in 2020, he appears well on his way to realizing his lofty billing.

"Omar's a really talented player," NU quarterback Adrian Martinez said this spring. "I think everyone can see that. I'm proud of where he's at right now. I'm proud of how far he's come, and I know what he can do and what he's capable of. I think we've barely scratched the surface."