The 6-foot-2, 195 pound Bretz is slotted to start his NU career off at safety, but has the ability to eventually move to outside linebacker in the future.

"I just couldn't pass up on that opportunity," Bretz said. "They said I am going to start out at safety, but as I gain weight I have the possibility to move to outside linebacker.

"I always wanted to play for Nebraska. I texted (Coach) Frost last night and said 'I'm all N man. I am ready!' He was pretty excited. He said you will be a great addition to the team."

Over the last several months, Bretz also had to work very hard in the classroom to get his academics in line to get an offer from NU.

Many experts felt Bretz was just as good, if not better on film than current Warrior four-star Minnesota corner commit Avante Dickerson. The only thing that held back the early offers were teams checking in on his second-semester academics.

"I definitely had to work hard in the classroom," Bretz said. "That's where I had to work the hardest. I really started to focus on my academics. My athletic talent was always there, so I just had to grind it out and keep pushing. I knew my time would come sooner rather than later."

Bretz picked NU over Kansas State, Wyoming and Northern Illinois.

"Nebraska has been great in motivating Koby to work hard on his academics," Warrior head coach Brett Froendt said on Monday. "They know his talents on the field are at high level and are really excited to get him."