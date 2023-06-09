The Omaha North defensive lineman committed to the Huskers on Friday, giving them a second 2025 commitment as he joins fellow Omaha product Caden VerMaas – a three-star safety out of Millard North who made his pledge in April.

Tyson Terry has been on the recruiting scene for Nebraska fans for quite some time. Now, he’s a member of the 2025 recruiting class.

Terry made it down to Lincoln a couple times since coach Matt Rhule took over the program. Back in January, Terry gave me his first impressions of Rhule and his staff.

“When they had that in-state Junior Day visit, I got to meet Coach (Terrance) Knighton, Coach Rhule, Coach (Marcus) Satterfield and some of the other coaches,” Terry said. “Coach (Tony) White came to the Metros to watch me wrestle. It was good to meet them and build that relationship. I’m a big fan of him and he’s pretty cool.

“I like Coach Rhule. I like what he says. He comes from a little wrestling background up in New Jersey that was cool. It’s been cool building that relationship right now. The last coaching staff, I didn’t have the best relationship with some of the coaches I needed to have one with. They want to keep in-state kids here, so being wanted is a big key in where I’m going to end up.”

Those first impressions went a long way, and Nebraska continued to build the relationship with the lineman. He ended up coming to Lincoln a couple times during spring football to see the new staff in action. During that time, he also took visits to Iowa, Kansas State, Iowa State and Colorado to see what those schools had to offer.

It’s easy to get excited about what Terry brings to the table as a player. He’s very strong, allowing him to push through opposing offensive linemen with ease and deal with double teams. His wrestling background allows him to have good hands and feet, which will only get better with Knighton’s coaching. Over his first two seasons of high school football, Terry has racked up 139 tackles, 23 TFL, nine sacks, four pass break-ups and five fumble recoveries.

When asked what the biggest reason was that he picked Nebraska, it all comes down to relationships.

“The coaching staff and relationship with them,” Terry said. “I know that they will push me in a way that will take me to great places.”

