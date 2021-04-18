For the past four years, Oliver Martin has been searching to find the right football fit. A former four-star wide receiver recruit out of Iowa City (Iowa) West, Martin committed to Michigan in 2017. Two years later, he transferred back home to Iowa. A year after that, the 2017 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year was on the move again, this time ending up at Nebraska as a walk-on. While his road has been full of speed bumps and detours, the fifth-year junior seems to have finally found where he belongs in Lincoln based on how well he's settled in over the past 12 months. "I feel fast, explosive. I'm really confident in my abilities right now," Martin said. "I feel like I can execute the plays that the coaches are calling, whether it's getting up into the zone or getting up against man coverage. I feel really good with where I'm at right now."

After leaving both Michigan and Iowa, junior receiver Oliver Martin finally seems settled in at Nebraska. (Tyler Krecklow)

Talent and athleticism have never been issues for Martin. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was a Rivals250 prospect who held offers from half of the Big Ten Conference, Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Notre Dame, and several others. Martin set multiple Iowa high school records, including career receptions (239), receiving yards (3,449), and touchdowns (33). He was also an eight-time state champion swimmer. After redshirting his first year at Michigan, Martin saw action in 13 games (one start) for the Wolverines in 2018, finishing with 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. He then decided to return to his home state for a fresh start at Iowa, but he only had five receptions for 28 yards and one score in five appearances as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. Needing another change of scenery, Martin transferred to Nebraska in 2020. "I just felt it was in my best interest to seek out a different option than the situation I was in (at Iowa)," Martin said. "I got into contact with Coach (Erik) Chinander and Coach (Matt) Lubick and Coach (Scott) Frost. Shortly after I was in the portal, they expressed a lot of belief in me, which I liked a lot, so I committed to coming here."