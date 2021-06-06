OLB Eklund impresses at FNL camp at Nebraska

The Huskers opened up their summer camp season with Friday Night Lights. There were a number of impressive recruits in attendance, including outside linebacker Justin Eklund from Folsom (Ca.) who definitely stood out on the field of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

"Leaving the camp I felt like I put on the best possible performance that I could have done," Eklund said. "I was able to pass rush in one on ones and also cover some of the running backs as well."

Eklund said that there were a pair of the defensive coaches for Nebraska spending the most time with him on the field.

"Coach (Mike) Dawson worked with me the most. We developed a good relationship with each other. He was helping me with my strikes to come straight with my arm for more power and not out wide. Coach (Barrett) Ruud worked with me as well., Both are great coaches!".

Before the camp Eklund was brought into the offices by another staff member for Nebraska. He wasn't able to see a lot of the facilities, but really liked what he saw.

"Before the camp, coach (Bill) Busch brought my dad and I into the office to talk," Eklund said. "That's where I met coach Dawson. I didn't get to see a whole bunch of the facilities, but from what I did see I loved it. I heard that that they're getting new facilities, too. I am excited for that."