OLB Eklund impresses at FNL camp at Nebraska
The Huskers opened up their summer camp season with Friday Night Lights. There were a number of impressive recruits in attendance, including outside linebacker Justin Eklund from Folsom (Ca.) who definitely stood out on the field of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
"Leaving the camp I felt like I put on the best possible performance that I could have done," Eklund said. "I was able to pass rush in one on ones and also cover some of the running backs as well."
Eklund said that there were a pair of the defensive coaches for Nebraska spending the most time with him on the field.
"Coach (Mike) Dawson worked with me the most. We developed a good relationship with each other. He was helping me with my strikes to come straight with my arm for more power and not out wide. Coach (Barrett) Ruud worked with me as well., Both are great coaches!".
Before the camp Eklund was brought into the offices by another staff member for Nebraska. He wasn't able to see a lot of the facilities, but really liked what he saw.
"Before the camp, coach (Bill) Busch brought my dad and I into the office to talk," Eklund said. "That's where I met coach Dawson. I didn't get to see a whole bunch of the facilities, but from what I did see I loved it. I heard that that they're getting new facilities, too. I am excited for that."
The Huskers have been in touch with Eklund for about a month. It sounds like Nebraska is ready to ramp up their interest in the 6-foot-3 and 225-pound outside linebacker based on what the head coach told Eklund.
"Coach Ruud and I have been talking since May," Eklund said. "Flying out to Nebraska to meet him was amazing. Coach (Scott) Frost pulled me aside during the individual drills and said that he'd be in contact with me really soon."
The visit to Nebraska was the first of many for Eklund this month. He actually left Nebraska early this morning and was at another visit with another camp tomorrow. Then he will be making the rounds on the west coast.
"Nebraska was the first school that I visited or camped at this month. I enjoyed every bit of it. I flew out this morning to take an unofficial visit to Air Force and then participate in the Colorado State camp on June 6.
"Next weekend, on June 13th, I have two one on one workouts with Cal and San Jose State. On June 16, I have an unofficial visit to Sacramento State and participate in their Rising Stars camp.
"I am trying to schedule a visit to Utah State on June 18th and 19th so I can finally meet their staff. On June 23, I go to UCLA for a one on one workout. Then I wrap it all up with a workout for Arizona."