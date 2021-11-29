OLB Cooper Roy checks out a game at Nebraska
Outside linebacker Cooper Roy, from Springfield (Mo.) Glendale, was one of nearly 70 recruits visiting Nebraska this past weekend. This was Roy's first game day experience in Lincol and he was blown away by what he saw during his game day visit.
"I thought that the game day atmosphere was amazing," Roy said. "It was the best I have ever seen."
Roy has been talking to Nebraska a lot trying to figure out if he will get an offer or not. Roy says that Nebraska likes him and that Covid has definitely slowed down Nebraska in understanding if there is room for him.
"I have been talking to Nebraska a lot, especially with coach Dawson. They are figuring out how many more spots they have and Covid has made it very difficult for them."
If Nebraska decided to offer Roy, there are other teams that have already offered Roy. There are a lot of moving parts for him and his process right now that would also require him to delay signing until the later signing day.
"I have 13 offers as of right now and I am still seeing how recruiting is going to play out," Roy said. "I think that I am going to wait until February to sign."
There are at least two other trips Roy would like to take in the coming weeks. He would also like to get back to Nebraska and hear about some things away from the field the Huskers have to offer.
"I would like to visit Kansas State and Arkansas. I would love to get back up to Nebraska for a talk with the strength and nutrition staff and the academic counselor. I have already been to Kansas, Missouri and Missouri State."