OLB Cooper Roy checks out a game at Nebraska

Outside linebacker Cooper Roy, from Springfield (Mo.) Glendale, was one of nearly 70 recruits visiting Nebraska this past weekend. This was Roy's first game day experience in Lincol and he was blown away by what he saw during his game day visit.

"I thought that the game day atmosphere was amazing," Roy said. "It was the best I have ever seen." Roy has been talking to Nebraska a lot trying to figure out if he will get an offer or not. Roy says that Nebraska likes him and that Covid has definitely slowed down Nebraska in understanding if there is room for him. "I have been talking to Nebraska a lot, especially with coach Dawson. They are figuring out how many more spots they have and Covid has made it very difficult for them."

2022 OLB Cooper Roy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBnYW1lIGRheSB2aXNpdCFASHVza2VyRkJOYXRpb24gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENoaW5hbmRlcj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDaGluYW5kZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hkYXdzZ2JyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGRhd3NnYnI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFzb25wZXRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A amFzb25wZXRlcjwvYT4g4pig77iP4pig77iP8J+PtOKAjeKYoO+4jzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibGFja3NoaXJ0cz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2JsYWNrc2hpcnRz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28velhjNDhLM2U4OCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pYYzQ4SzNlODg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29vcGVyIFJv eSAoQENvb3BlclJveTUxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Nvb3BlclJveTUxL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY0NjgwODkxMTA4Nzk4NDY0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=