OL visitor Ashton Craig has 'awesome and unreal' visit to Nebraska

Lawrenceburg, Ind., product Ashton Craig was one of two offensive linemen who took official visits to Nebraska this weekend, and he came away from his first exposure to the Big Red's program with a very favorable impression.

"It went pretty good, yeah," Craig begin to recount his official stay in Lincoln. "We got to meet everybody and see the campus, so it was good to see everything in person. It was unreal! It was way different than the zooms and everything. It was way different in person, that's for sure, and way better. It was awesome!

"The photo shoot was pretty cool, and getting to do all that with taking the pictures in uniforms was pretty cool. Also, getting to hang around all the players. I got to be around all of them, which was really awesome."

Craig was accompanied by his parents to Lincoln and they all had similar reactions to what they saw and experienced. He also had a great time with his player host.

"Turner Corcoran was my host and it was really cool to be around him," Craig stated. "I got to hang around with a lot of the o-line and it was pretty cool to see how they all gel together. It was pretty cool to be around them, for sure."

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder spent most of his time with the Huskers' offensive line coach, Greg Austin, and he also spent considerable time at NU's head coach's house.

"I was with Coach Scott (Frost) a bunch, too, and we went to his house and hung out there, too," Craig said. "So, it was pretty cool! We hung out at his house, he made dinner for us, and we watched the Nebraska-Arkansas baseball game. We also played corn hole a little bit with the football team.

"They had a little bit of everything to eat, to be honest with you. They made burgers, pasta, ribs, wings. Anything you could think of, they probably had it. Yeah, for sure, they fed us well."