Oklahoma expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game in Norman

To get some more perspective on the match-up, HuskerOnline caught up with SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo in this week's "Ask the Expert" breakdown to get his take and prediction on Saturday.

Nebraska will travel to Oklahoma for a game for the first time since the 2008 season.

What did we learn about Oklahoma vs. Tulane and how did they address it vs. Western Carolina?

"We learned that OU, very often, believes it has the job done in the third quarter and can mentally letdown and find itself in trouble. Turning a 37-14 halftime advantage into a 40-35 nail-biter is something OU fans have seen way too often, especially under Lincoln Riley.

"What was harped was preparation. How you prepare Tuesday and Wednesday is going to be reflected by performance Saturday. To a man, every player said last Tuesday and Wednesday was brutal but necessary.

"The 76-0 victory shows it a bit, but now it’s about making sure you don’t take too much stock in that one outing against an overmatched opponent.

If OU truly learned anything from Tulane, this is the week where it should actually resonate."



Through two games, what has been the strength of this OU team?

"Good question. Despite the collapse in the second half vs. the Green Wave, still rolling with the defensive line. There are some top-tier playmakers in that group between Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas, especially when it comes to rushing the passer.

"And what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has done a tremendous job of doing is building the depth. OU played 31 guys on defense vs. Tulane and 39 vs. Western Carolina. Not saying it’ll reach the 30-man mark this time around, but those guys are ready if Grinch goes that direction.

"Quarterback Spencer Rattler really took that preparation jump last week, just in terms of his mechanics and the way he carried himself. If that Rattler continues to appear, that’s going to become a scary offensive group.

"No OU fan wants this to be a strength, but kicking is. Gabe Brkic has made four field goals of more than 50 yards this season. You want touchdowns instead of field goals, but there’s a real feeling of OU can put up some points no matter what once it crosses midfield."

How does Spencer Rattler stack up with past OU quarterbacks under Lincoln Riley?

"A work in progress. Being a five-star quarterback for the 2019 class and having everybody anoint you as the next big thing can be a lot to handle. There are games where you feel like Rattler has found that groove and others where you can tell he still has so much to learn.

"His arm is incredible, and he can almost get to a borderline arrogant point with it because he believes he can make any throw into any window because he’s that good.

"Rattler can make plays with his legs, but he’s not the threat of a Jalen Hurts and certainly not in the same league as Kyler Murray.

"I think Rattler is still finding his voice. It was a great sign for him to be elected as one of the five captains for the team, but he’s learning what his leadership looks like."