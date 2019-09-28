HuskerOnline

Nebraska will take on Ohio State in Lincoln Saturday night on the national stage of college football. The Buckeyes come into Memorial Stadium red hot after a 4-0 start to the season, led by first-year head coach Ryan Day. Meanwhile, the Huskers have been up and down over the first four weeks getting off to a 3-1 start. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska vs. Ohio State. NU enters tonight's game as a 17 point underdog to OSU. It's one of the largest point spreads the Huskers have ever faced at Memorial Stadium, along with 2007 USC and 2017 Ohio State.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

KEY 1: Swing at OSU early If Nebraska is going to have a chance today, they have to come at Ohio State with everything they've got early. They can't come at the Buckeyes with a conservative approach. They need to be the aggressor tonight. KEY 2: Win on early downs defensively A big part of what makes Nebraska's defense successful is if they win on early downs and cause a negative gain on either first or second down. Erik Chinander's crew needs to dial it up and cause some negative plays on early downs to make Justin Fields feel uncomfortable. KEY 3: Get the four-headed monster going on offense I call it the four-headed monster - QB Adrian Martinez, RB Maurice Washington and WR's JD Spielman and Wan'Dale Robinson. If the Huskers are going to win tonight, these are the guys that need to step up. When big plays are there, this group needs to find them against the Buckeyes. KEY 4: Limit special teams mistakes Special teams play has been disastrous for Nebraska this season. whether it's been blocked or missed kicks, poor kickoffs or the return game. NU has not done well in this phase of the game and it's something that has to show up better tonight. No one is saying the Huskers have to be perfect on special teams, but they need to be efficient. KEY 5: Make the crowd a factor The biggest x-factor for Nebraska tonight is the crowd. This team has to play well enough to make Memorial Stadium be a factor. They can't let Ohio State jump on them early, otherwise, it's going to be a long night. Make Justin Fields feel the crowd and their impact. He's never faced something like he's going to see tonight in his young career.

EXPERT TAKE: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Nebraska will come out swinging, and they will land some blows on Ohio State. This will be a game going into the fourth quarter, but the Buckeyes will have too much and pull away in the end. Ohio State 41, Nebraska 31 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Nebraska is going to have to play a near perfect game tonight to have a chance at an upset, and the Huskers haven’t shown nearly enough consistency over the first four weeks to believe that will happen. Too many NU mistakes lead to a defeat, but I still think they can cover. Ohio State 49, Nebraska 34 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst I think we’ll see Nebraska come out and play a much cleaner game in terms of turnovers and penalties than they did last week. Some new wrinkles on offense and a timely turnover or two by the Blackshirts will keep this game close until the fourth quarter where the Buckeye’s talent and depth become too much to overcome. Ohio State 48, Nebraska 35 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone If Nebraska can play a clean game when it comes to turnovers, penalties and sacks there is no reason why they can't stay in or even win the game. I just don't think that will happen. Hopefully, the Huskers can find a score by the way of defense or special teams that to close the talent gap. Ohio State 41, Nebraska 23 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Get off to a quick start and win the turnover battle. Ohio State's outscored its opponents 49-8 in the first quarter through four games this season and 135-18 in the first half. Nebraska has to find a way to hang around and keep the crowd into it. The Buckeyes are +6 in turnover margin and Justin Fields has yet to throw an interception. The Huskers are -1 in that category after four turnovers in Champaign. It will be an electric evening in Lincoln and the Huskers are on their way but not quite ready for prime time... yet. Ohio State 37, Nebraska 30

HuskerOnline Week 5 Score Predictions Week 5 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Ohio State at Nebraska 41-31 OSU 49-34 OSU 48-35 OSU 41-23 OSU 37-30 OSU Minnesota at Purdue 31-28 Minn. 23-20 Minn. 31-27 Minn. 23-20 Purdue 27-24 Purdue Indiana at Mich. State 31-10 MSU 28-3 MSU 33-17 MSU 17-10 MSU 27-24 MSU Kan. State at Okla. State 34-31 KSU 41-31 Ok. State 35-33 Ok. State 34-26 KSU 34-27 Ok. State Wash State at Utah 38-28 Utah 30-28 Utah 35-30 Utah 30-23 Utah 38-35 Utah USC at Washington 37-23 UW 34-17 UW 38-21 UW 34-30 UW 37-31 UW