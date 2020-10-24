Here is a full rundown of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following their 52-17 loss at No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday…

***Frost said there were “a lot of good things” he saw from his team in the loss, and it was a handful of “self-inflicted” mistakes that led to the game getting out of hand. Frost said penalties, turnovers, and third-down defense were the biggest culprits.

***Frost added that he thought Nebraska hung in better physically against Ohio State than it did last year and was “proud of how the kids fought.”

***Frost took the blame for the delay of game penalty on the first play of drive at the end of the second quarter when Ohio State had just gone up 17-14.

***Frost said he had “no idea” on whether the targeting penalties on Nebraska would be reviewed by the Big Ten this week and declined to comment much further. He said it looked to him like Deontai Williams’ penalty wasn’t targeting, but he called Cam Taylor-Britt’s “a dumb play” regardless of intent.

Frost said he hoped “we can have some discussion about that. We’ll see how it goes.”

***Frost said the defense played hard and played well, but it also gave up a lot of yards. Frost said part of that was how good Ohio State is on offense, but NU had to get more stops.

***Frost said he’s been telling everyone that Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey were two of Nebraska’s best players, and that certainly played out today. Frost said those guys couldn’t turn the ball over like they did, especially if they’re going to run that much.

***Frost said he thought his team responded well when OSU came at them early in the game, and he still saw some good things in that regard after that late first-half collapse.

***Frost said new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick had “made us better.” He said the Huskers “stopped ourselves a lot today,” but “when we played clean, we moved the ball well.”

***Frost said NU needed to be able to push the ball down the field better in the passing game. He said OSU showed how that element could change a game and added that Nebraska had “a ways to go to be that kind of a threat, to hit a home run in the passing game.”

***Frost said the young wide receivers were getting better, “there’s no doubt about it.” He said he liked how the tight ends got more involved in the passing game, and young wideouts gained valuable game reps at the end.

***Frost said he had no new information yet on tight end Jack Stoll’s injury.

***Frost said Nebraska had “probably the hardest assignment in the league” for its Week 1 matchup, and now the Huskers had to face the defending Big Ten West champion in Week 2. Frost thought his squad definitely matched up better vs. Ohio State this time, and he hoped that continued vs. Wisconsin next week.