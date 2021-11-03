OG Joe Otting all smiles after receiving Nebraska offer

Nebraska extended a few offers on Saturday to 2023 recruits before the game against Purdue. One of the those offers went to three-star offensive guard Joe Otting from Topeka (Kan.) Hayden. Otting went from standing at midfield at Memorial Stadium to picking up an offer as the offensive line made their way onto the field.

"I was watching pre-game at midfield, then the linemen came out for warmups and I was taken over to the offensive line coach," Otting said. "He offered me right then and there. I was excited when he told me. I was all smiles and grateful."

This was the first time for Otting to get to Nebraska and check out a game. He was blown away by the Husker fans.

"That was my first time visiting Nebraska and seeing a game. It was a great experience. The atmosphere in the stadium was crazy."

Otting paid close attention to the Nebraska offense. He said that he really liked how the offensive line performed and thought the Nebraska offense was a good fit for him.

"Nebraska definitely has an impressive offense," Otting said. "I like how the offensive line played. They had great pass protection and also got good run fits. It's definitely a style of offense that I would enjoy to play in."