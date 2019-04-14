The No. 1 priority on Fred Hoiberg's recruiting to-do list when he took over at Nebraska was to make sure that Western Nebraska C.C. guard Jervay Green remained a Husker.

A sophomore who is regarded as arguably the top junior college prospect in the country, Green averaged 23.6 points per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc.

But after committing and signing his National Letter of Intent to NU in the fall, Green's status with Nebraska suddenly became uncertain following the firing of former head coach Tim Miles.

After a very productive in-home visit with Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih, Green decided to give Lincoln another look with a second official visit. The trip wasn't so much about seeing the campus and facilities again, but to make sure that Nebraska still felt like home after some major program turnover.

Green originally planned to make an announcement on his status with the Huskers after he returned to Scottsbluff, Neb., and discussed his options with his family. It turned out he didn't even need to wait that long to solidify his future at NU, as he reaffirmed his commitment via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

A player who loves to push the pace offensively and thrives on the perimeter, it’s easy to see why Hoiberg made the Denver, Colo., native his top target.

Green said soon after Miles was fired, coaches from Kansas and Oregon reached out to his WNCC coaches to inquire about his availability. But even though some serious late interest has picked up, Hoiberg gave him plenty of reasons to keep Nebraska as his next home.

“(Hoiberg) wanted me to just trust him and trust the process,” Green said following his in-home visit two weeks ago. “He said that he’s got a plan and he really thinks Nebraska, as a team, we can go far, so just believe in him and believe what he’s got going…

“He was saying he ran sort of an NBA style of offense, so basically with their pace – I’m a downhill guy, and he thinks I would be perfect for what they do. So the way he wants to play and the way that I play, he thinks that would be a great fit.”