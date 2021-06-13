Official visit reaffirms 2022 F Jasen Green's Nebraska interest

“I really enjoyed it,” Green said. “I got to meet more of the staff that I hadn’t met yet and got to talk more with the coaches I had met and learn a lot more about them. I got to take a more in-depth dive into the facilities and what goes into making the players better.”

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound three-star prospect said even though he already knew a lot about the Huskers, who were his first D1 offer back in 2019, he still learned a lot about the program during his trip.

This weekend, he finally took the next step in that bond by taking his first official visit to Lincoln.

2022 Millard (Neb.) North forward Jasen Green has been building a relationship with Nebraska’s coaching staff longer than any college on his offer list.

A 4.0 student who wants to study neuroscience in college, Green said one area he was especially interested in was learning more about NU’s academic support program.

“The first time I was here for an unofficial, I was able to tour the facilities, but I wasn’t able to take a look at the academic resources,” Green said. “That’s probably the main thing that I was looking for because academics are a really big thing for me.”

On the court, Green was a key piece on Millard North’s 2020-21 state title run. He averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game this past season as a junior.

He holds offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Stanford, TCU, and Wake Forest. Minnesota, Purdue, Missouri, Colorado, and North Carolina State have all shown heavy interest.

Green took an unofficial visit to Colorado on June 4, and he’s locked in another unofficial to Minnesota for June 23.

He currently doesn’t have any other visits planned yet, but Green expects to start narrowing down his list of schools by the end of July or early August.

As far as making his eventual college decision, Green said he’d like to commit before the start of his senior high school season.

“Why wait until later if you already know where you’re going to go?” Green said.

Nebraska has been a top option for Green for two years now, and this weekend’s visit only further confirmed that interest for one of the state’s top recruits.

“Nebraska’s always been high on my list for options, and they’re definitely still going to be up there after this weekend,” Green said. “They’re definitely still one of my highest picks in the ballpark right now.”