Official visit has NU 'toward the top' for 4-star Parker Friedrichsen

With multiple family members in Nebraska, 2023 Bixby (Okla.) guard Parker Friedrichsen has probably been to Lincoln around 50 times in his life. Three of his most recent trips have revolved around basketball, though, with the latest being an official visit to NU this past weekend. The four-star top-100 prospect is no stranger to the area, and he's now had three on-campus meetings with the Husker coaching staff in four months. But this weekend still managed to be unique from all the rest, as he was able to get his first look inside Pinnacle Bank Arena for Nebraska's charity exhibition win over Colorado on Sunday.

2023 four-star Bixby (Okla.) guard Parker Friedrichsen, with his father, already had deep connections to Nebraska. His official visit last weekend took that to the next level. (Robin Washut)

“(The visit) was different in that, as an official visit, it was obviously a lot more in-depth, and I got to spend a lot more time with the coaching staff and the guys,” Friedrichsen said. “I’d never been to Pinnacle Bank Arena, so to be able to go in there and watch a game with fans in the stands, it was really cool to see. It was a really good weekend.” A 6-foot-4 native of St. Louis who has grown up in Tulsa, Okla., Friedrichsen averaged 27.1 points per game last season as a sophomore at Bixby and earned honorable-mention Oklahoma Class 6A (the highest level) all-state honors. He also shot 42 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the free-throw line. During his two previous visits in late June and early October, Friedrichsen said he’d seen plenty of film cut-ups of NU head coach Fred Hoiberg’s five-out offense. But finally getting the chance to see it live hammered home all of the selling points Hoiberg and his staff had been pitching for how he would fit into their scheme.